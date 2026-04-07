Kelly Osbourne was photographed in London on Easter Sunday with tattoo artist Miles Langford, fuelling fresh 'new man' rumours just two weeks after reports emerged that she had ended her engagement to Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson. The TV personality then shared a series of cosy family-style images on Instagram from an afternoon tea at The Dorchester Hotel with Langford and her young son, Sidney, thrusting her private life back under the spotlight.

Read more How Is Kelly Osbourne Doing After Sid Wilson Split? Fans Spot 'Uncanny' Link To Dad Ozzy In New Family Snaps How Is Kelly Osbourne Doing After Sid Wilson Split? Fans Spot 'Uncanny' Link To Dad Ozzy In New Family Snaps

News of Kelly Osbourne's split from Wilson surfaced only recently, despite the pair appearing together at the 2026 Grammy Awards in February. The couple went public in early 2022, welcomed Sidney later that year and became engaged in July 2025 during what was billed as Ozzy Osbourne's final performance with Black Sabbath. Ozzy died weeks later, on 22 July, and reports since have suggested grief added to strains already affecting the relationship.

Kelly Osbourne's 'New Man' Speculation Intensifies After Easter Post

On 5 April 2026, Kelly posted a carousel of photos showing her and Langford with Sidney at a polished tea table at The Dorchester. In each image, the trio looked relaxed, with Langford smiling as he held the toddler. In one shot, a dog nestled between them, the kind of domestic detail online spectators were quick to seize on.

'Had a fantastic time catching up with uncle @mileslangford having afternoon tea @thedorchester,' she wrote in the caption. 'Baby Sidney had the best time ever!'

Kelly framed Langford as a friend, even calling him 'uncle', but the comments quickly turned suspicious. 'You already moved on? That quick?' one follower wrote. Another asked, 'Is she ever going to let see Syd his dad? He needs his dad too.' A third added: 'Sid will get mad see this pic got new man not good idea.'

Still, Kelly did not describe Langford as a partner, and neither side has publicly confirmed any romantic relationship. For now, the 'new man' narrative remains speculation.

Grief, A Strained Engagement And The Timeline Question

The Easter outing arrived after months of concern about Kelly Osbourne's wellbeing following Ozzy's death. Fans had already been closely watching her public appearances, and her mourning period was unfolding under intense scrutiny well before the split with Wilson became public.

The engagement had also drawn attention from the start. Wilson proposed during Ozzy's final Black Sabbath show, a moment some saw as moving and others viewed as poorly timed on an already emotional night.

According to a Daily Mail report cited in coverage of the break-up, Kelly and Wilson had been facing 'problems for months' before Ozzy died. If that is correct, the current outrage over how quickly she appears to have 'moved on' becomes less clear-cut. The pair's last major public appearance together was at the Grammys in February, and they have not been seen together since.

Support, Backlash And Kelly Osbourne's Tightrope

Not all of the reaction was negative. Many followers ignored the speculation and focused instead on seeing Kelly smiling, relaxed and at ease with Sidney and Langford. For some, the photos simply suggested she looked more settled than she had in recent months.

There has also been chatter online linking Kelly to someone identified as 'Kiinicki', with fresh speculation circulating as recently as 3 April. None of those rumours has been acknowledged on the record by Kelly, Wilson or their representatives. As a result, the rush to label every man in her orbit as a 'new man' says more about public appetite for drama than it does about her confirmed relationship status.

Still, Kelly Osbourne's personal life continues to be judged through the unforgiving lens that comes with her surname. She is a grieving daughter, a mother and a woman navigating a public break-up. The Easter tea at The Dorchester may prove to be nothing more than what she called it, time with a close friend who clearly dotes on her son. What is certain is that a single set of photos has become the latest battleground over how quickly Kelly Osbourne is allowed to heal.