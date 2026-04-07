Kanye West has been granted a UK visa to perform at Wireless Festival, marking a potential return to the country after 11 years. The decision is understood to be under review, with the possibility that it could still be revoked.

The visa, issued in the last few days, has already sparked significant backlash across the UK, with pressure increasing on the government and festival organisers. The controversy focuses on the rapper's behaviour, including the release of a song titled 'Heil Hitler' and the sale of a swastika T-shirt on his website.

UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting criticised the decision, stating West has done nothing to earn the forgiveness of the Jewish community. As scrutiny intensifies, the Home Office is expected to review whether the visa should stand, leaving the Wireless appearance uncertain.

Ye Offers to Meet Jewish Community Amid Backlash

Following widespread criticism, West issued a public statement offering to meet members of the Jewish community in the UK. 'I have been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly,' he said. 'The only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace and love through music.'

He added, 'Gratitude would be expressed for the opportunity to meet members of the Jewish community in the UK in person, to listen. Words are not enough — change must be shown through actions. If there is openness, attendance is assured. With love.'

Online, reactions were immediate. Some defended the artist, with one user writing, 'Because he apologised. Hope that helps!'

kanye west doubled, tripled and quadrupled down on nazism. he wrote a song heiling hitler. he sold a fucking t-shirt with a swastika. how are people still platforming him??????? — spencer (top 0.1% of spencers) (@hoddsuspenders) April 2, 2026

Political and Industry Reaction Intensifies

Wireless Festival organiser Melvin Benn defended the decision to book West, arguing that 'forgiveness and giving people a second chance are becoming a lost virtue in this ever-increasingly divisive world.'

He added that he is 'deeply committed anti-fascist' and that what the rapper did 'is as abhorrent to me as it is to the Jewish community, the prime minister and others that have commented and, taking him at his word, to Ye now also.'

Benn urged the public to 'offer some forgiveness and hope to him,' explaining, 'Having had a person in my life for the last 15 years who suffers from mental illness, many episodes of despicable behaviour have been witnessed that had to be forgiven and moved on from.'

Criticism from politicians has been sharp. Speaking to GB News, Health Secretary Wes Streeting said, 'His comments were absolutely grotesque and whatever justification he uses, he has to accept that with enormous fame and reach comes influence and responsibility, and his comments take place against a backdrop of rising antisemitism, rising hatred against Jewish people, not just around the world but in this country.'

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Streeting rejected the use of mental health as justification, saying, 'When Kanye West uses bipolar disorder to justify his actions, that is equally appalling.'

Asked whether West should be allowed into the UK, Streeting told GB News, 'He should not be headlining the Wireless Festival.' He later told BBC Radio 4, 'That is a decision for the Home Office and the decision will not be prejudiced by comments here.'

Scottish First Minister John Swinney backed Benn's position, highlighting the political divide over the issue, saying, 'We live in a free country.'

Meanwhile, senior MP Chris Philp wrote to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood urging action, as reported by the Daily Mail. 'Given his repeated anti-Semitic remarks, including statements expressing sympathy for Nazi ideology, his return to the UK is deeply concerning,' Philp said.

He added, 'This is not a one-off lapse, but a pattern of behaviour that has caused real offence and distress to Jewish communities. At a time when anti-Semitism is rising in the UK, allowing someone with this track record to headline a major public event sends entirely the wrong message.'

Benn also acknowledged the uncertainty, telling BBC Radio 4, 'He has a visa already issued to appear and come into the country, and the Home Secretary may well rescind that today. If she does, then the issue is over in terms of his appearance.'

Jewish Community Response and Sponsorship Fallout

Board of Deputies President responds to the statement released by the Managing Director of Festival Republic, Melvin Benn. pic.twitter.com/CjNi4Cw0I6 — Board of Deputies of British Jews (@BoardofDeputies) April 6, 2026

Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, responded to both the festival decision and West's offer to engage with the community.

Regarding West's offer, Phil Rosenberg wrote, 'It has been less than a year since Kanye West released a song entitled "Heil Hitler," the culmination of three years of appalling antisemitism. He also made a number of deeply offensive comments about the black community, saying that the 400-year experience of slavery was "like a choice."'

He continued, 'Even while claiming remorse today, his latest album includes a track first released last year with the abhorrent title "Gas Chamber." The Jewish community will want to see genuine remorse and change before believing that the appropriate place to test this sincerity is on the main stage at the Wireless Festival.'

Rosenberg added, 'As such, meeting Kanye West is possible as part of his journey of healing, but only after he agrees not to perform at the Wireless Festival this year.'

The controversy has also had commercial consequences. According to reports cited by Sky News, sponsors including Pepsi and Diageo have withdrawn their support, while PayPal will not appear in future promotional materials.

As pressure builds on Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, the final decision now rests with the Home Office.

For now, West's return to a UK stage after more than a decade remains uncertain, caught between calls for accountability, appeals for forgiveness and a deeply divided public response.