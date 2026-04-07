Jessica Biel is reportedly running out of patience with Justin Timberlake, with sources claiming that the actress is under pressure to walk away from her husband as he continues to dwell on his 2024 drink-driving arrest and leaked DUI footage. The National Enquirer report, which has not been independently verified, suggests Biel is exhausted by Timberlake's reaction to the scandal and his insistence that he has been treated unfairly.

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The news follows Timberlake's June 2024 arrest in the upscale village of Sag Harbor, New York, where he was pulled over after what was described as a night of drinking with friends. The singer was initially charged with driving while intoxicated, but the case was later downgraded to a standard traffic violation. Although the legal outcome was relatively minor, the incident has continued to shadow Timberlake's public image, particularly after footage of the arrest surfaced online.

According to the Enquirer's sources, the footage has become a fixation for Timberlake, 45, who is reportedly furious it could not be kept from public view. One unnamed insider said he tried to have the material sealed and was 'soul crushingly' disappointed when that failed. The same source described him as 'totally consumed' by what he sees as an injustice, insisting he was 'persecuted and singled out for being famous.'

The report notes a detail that undercuts that narrative. The officers involved 'didn't even know who he was at first,' the insider said, offering a less glamorous version than Timberlake's alleged story of targeted celebrity treatment.

Jessica Biel Bears the Brunt of Fallout

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, married in 2012, share two sons, Silas, 11, and Phineas, 5. On paper, they remain one of Hollywood's reliable power couples. Off paper, if the Enquirer's sources are accurate, the Sag Harbor arrest has added strain to an already complicated dynamic.

Insiders quoted by the report say the fallout from the DUI has intensified tensions at home. Timberlake is described as 'doubling down' on his determination to 'clear his name,' fixating on the possibility that the incident could leave a permanent mark on his legacy. One source said he is 'worried sick' that the stain will never fade.

Biel, 44, is said to be caught in the crossfire of these anxieties. One insider described Timberlake's behaviour as 'downright childish,' adding that 'Jessica's sympathetic to a degree, but she only has so much bandwidth for his moaning and groaning.'

The same source claimed Biel 'suffers the most because she has to be around Justin and his moods,' with people in their circle allegedly joking that he is a 'massive spoiled brat' who was 'never told "no" as a kid.' The portrayal is unflattering and, importantly, comes entirely from unnamed sources speaking to a publication known for celebrity gossip rather than verified reporting.

Is Jessica Biel Ready to Walk Away?

The report claims Biel is increasingly torn between loyalty to Timberlake and pressure from those around her to leave. An unnamed insider told the Enquirer she 'does still love him' but fears the emotional and logistical upheaval a divorce would bring for their young family. The source added that when Timberlake 'is acting like this,' it becomes harder for Biel to justify staying.

'It makes it harder than ever for her to argue with people who don't understand why she hasn't had the courage to walk away and reinvent herself,' the insider is quoted as saying.

Friends are reportedly urging Biel to consider a life beyond the marriage, away from what they call Timberlake's 'moaning and groaning.' The report also portrays her as hoping for a less dramatic resolution, with an insider suggesting 'the only way Justin can salvage this is by working on himself, taking responsibility and being mindful that other people — especially Jessica — have their own problems to deal with.'

None of these alleged conversations has been confirmed by Biel or Timberlake. Their representatives have made no public comment, and there are no court filings indicating a separation or divorce.