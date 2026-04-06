George R.R. Martin's long‑promised novel The Winds of Winter is still nowhere in sight in 2026, with the author admitting in interviews that his completed manuscript stands at roughly 1,100 pages, the same figure he quoted back in 2022.

For readers who have spent more than a decade waiting for the sixth volume of A Song of Ice and Fire, the oft‑repeated claim that the book is 'about three‑quarters done' has turned from reassurance into a running meme.

The first three books arrived at a brisk, almost carefree pace. A Game of Thrones landed in 1996, A Clash of Kings followed in 1998, and A Storm of Swords completed what many still see as the series' golden run in 2000. A two‑year interval between doorstopper fantasy novels felt entirely reasonable. No one yet imagined that the same story would later grind to a halt over a single, stubborn tangle of plot.

When George R.R. Martin's Schedule First Slipped

The shock came with A Feast for Crows. Instead of 2002, or thereabouts, readers had to wait until 2005. By then, online forums were already dissecting every missed hint of a deadline, though the scale of the delay still felt manageable. The reason, as Martin later explained on his blog, was structural. The narrative had swollen, characters had scattered, and trying to keep everyone marching in lockstep had become, in his own terms, a serious problem.

The solution was drastic. The book was split into two, not chronologically but geographically. A Feast for Crows stayed in Westeros, concentrating on King's Landing, the Riverlands, Dorne and the Iron Islands. A Dance with Dragons picked up the North and Essos. Events unfolded in parallel, like two halves of a map laid side by side. In theory, that should have meant a short breather between the fourth and fifth instalments.

A Dance with Dragons slid another six years, finally emerging in 2011. Among the causes was the infamous 'Meereenese Knot,' Martin's name for the snarled web of plotlines around Daenerys Targaryen and the host of characters converging on her city. On his blog he wrote about the knot as an ongoing headache from 2005 onwards, eventually unpicking it by adding a new point‑of‑view character widely assumed by readers to be Ser Barristan Selmy. The book did appear but the era of reliable, two‑year intervals was decisively over.

That same year, HBO's Game of Thrones premiered and changed everything. The adaptation turned Martin from cult fantasy writer into global franchise architect, while also creating a new, awkward reality. The show soon caught up with and then overtook the source material, leaving Martin juggling the role of executive producer, a growing list of spin‑off projects and the task of finishing a now‑vast, unfinished saga.

The '75% Done' Plateau For George R.R. Martin

Martin has said he began work on The Winds of Winter as early as 2010, moving two chapters from A Dance with Dragons into the next book. In 2011, he floated a tentative completion date of 2014. When that slipped, 2016 became the new hope, a year by which the television series had already outpaced him. Each missed target hardened fan scepticism.

The story is bigger, the cast even more sprawling, and the rest of Martin's career has not politely stepped aside. As the TV franchise expanded, so did his commitments: executive producing multiple spin-offs, developing a stage play, and maintaining the public-facing duties that come with being the name on the cover.

The pandemic briefly seemed to tilt the balance back in the page's favour. Martin told readers that lockdown had given him space to focus, and through 2020 and 2021, he regularly reported 'new pages' for The Winds of Winter. In October 2022, in comments relayed by Penguin Random House, he put a number on it, saying he was 'about three‑quarters of the way done.' On the US show Tooning Out the News, he quantified that further: around 1,100 to 1,200 manuscript pages written, with 400 to 500 still to go, implying a final length in the region of 1,700 pages.

It was, briefly, the kind of update fans had been begging for. Then, in 2023, the numbers did not move. In January this year, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he again cited 'around 1,100 manuscript pages finished.' In other words, based on his own public statements, no substantial new chunk of The Winds of Winter has been completed since 2022.

No one outside Martin and his publishers can verify the exact state of the manuscript, and no firm publication date has been announced. Any prediction, however carefully reasoned, has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

On paper, if Martin really is 75 per cent done and were able to shut the door on every other distraction, he could plausibly write and revise the remaining 500 pages within a year, giving time for editing and production and pointing to a release in early 2027. Few observers believe that will happen. He is still attached to conventions, to at least two currently active Game of Thrones spin-offs and a stage production, and, by his own admission, his motivation rises and falls.

A slower, more realistic projection imagines him inching through the remaining pages in bursts between other jobs, perhaps finishing half the rest this year and the balance by 2027, nudging publication towards 2028. Those dates are, at best, hopeful arithmetic. The only solid fact is that the number '75 per cent' has been doing the rounds for years, turning the slow fade of one of fantasy's landmark series into a kind of shared, slightly bitter in‑joke.