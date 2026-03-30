Justin and Hailey Bieber pushed back against fresh divorce rumours on Sunday 29 March 2026 by sharing an intimate Instagram photo with their son Jack, captioned 'Jack's Dad and Mumma'. A misleading 2022 podcast clip had resurfaced on X, sparking renewed speculation about their marriage.

The uproar followed a post from X user @Frmxzy on 30 March, which re-edited footage from Hailey's 2022 appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast. The viral snippet, stripped of its original framing, appeared to show Hailey becoming emotional and walking off set after questions about not wanting to 'do' anything with Justin.

The account then added a caption suggesting she had broken down over an ex-husband and was on the verge of moving to New York alone. None of that, according to people familiar with the full recording, lines up with what was actually said.

2022 Interview Fuels Bieber Divorce Rumours

According to Primetimer, rumours about Justin and Hailey Bieber never fully faded. Married since 2018, the couple have grown used to their relationship being treated as a spectator sport. A February detail of Justin attending a Grammys afterparty without Hailey and leaving with friends was seized as supposed proof of trouble. Their choice to keep young Jack largely out of the public eye has only intensified speculation.

In the original 2022 Call Her Daddy episode, Hailey spoke at length about coping with online abuse while settling into early motherhood. The emotional moment now circulating came as she described logging on to strangers claiming the couple was finished, that she was unhappy, or that they were secretly separated. There was no walk-out and no meltdown about not wanting to be with Justin. Insiders say the edit on X was created purely for clicks.

Hailey Bieber got EMOTIONAL and WALKED OFF the podcast CRYING after the HOST asked her some really PERSONAL questions about her EX HUSBAND Justin Bieber 👀😳



“We’re not together anymore I don’t wanna talk about him anymore he has nothing to do with me”



pic.twitter.com/e2JeinUfc1 — Frxmzy🔪 (@Frxmzy) March 30, 2026

The @Frmxzy post was bolstered by another already debunked claim that Hailey planned to relocate to New York on her own. She has previously dismissed the idea outright. Even so, the mash-up of old footage and false captions found an eager audience, with users reposting and dissecting the clip as if it were leaked evidence from inside the marriage rather than a repackaged two-year-old interview.

What often gets lost amid the noise is Hailey's candidness about the personal toll. In a Vogue interview, she stepped away from the glossy narrative to acknowledge that constant divorce chatter had made it hard to feel settled. She described going online to constant claims that 'they're getting divorced' and 'they're not happy,' calling it 'a crazy way to live.' It did not sound like rehearsed spin so much as someone admitting a limit.

A Quiet Family Image

Justin's Instagram post over the weekend carried quiet intent, even if no sources close to the couple would call it a strategy on the record. The image itself was ordinary: a domestic moment, Hailey smiling, Justin close, their son Jack between them. The caption 'Jack's Dad and Mumma' did the work. No grand statement, no denial of divorce, just a simple affirmation of their current priorities.

People around the pair have framed it privately as a way of hitting pause on the latest swirl of commentary after February's Grammys chatter. Hailey's choice not to join Justin's afterparty entourage, instead leaving in a different car, may have been purely practical. Those who study celebrity body language for a living will insist such details are loaded, but the more prosaic reading is that famous people sometimes have separate schedules.

No divorce filings appear in public records, and no credible media outlet has cited legal documents. What circulates is recycled 2022 audio, edited and framed to suggest a narrative the full recording does not support, alongside a long history of online commentators turning every appearance into a supposed sign of trouble. If any issues exist, nothing has been confirmed, so claims should be treated with caution.

Hailey has sought to retain some control over how she is discussed. She has confronted cruel comments about her appearance and fielded even more pointed, sometimes transphobic, insults with a kind of weary humour, once asking why such jabs were 'supposed to be an insult.' That defiance has its limits. People close to her have hinted at conversations with lawyers about the worst offenders, a sign that the trolling is being treated less as background noise and more as harassment.

Justin has mostly responded in images rather than words. Candid black-and-white shots of Hailey, affectionate captions, and now the family portrait with Jack all sketch a picture of a couple intent on presenting unity, whether out of genuine contentment or simple refusal to fuel speculation. Their latest joint appearance does not answer every question, but it stands in contrast to claims that they have already separated.