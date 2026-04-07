Victoria Beckham is said to be 'dreading' her 52nd birthday in London next week, with insiders claiming the designer is heartbroken as eldest son Brooklyn continues to 'blank' her following his public break with the Beckham family earlier this year.

The news came after a bruising few months for Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn, 27, whose once highly public bond has unravelled in full view of millions of followers. In January, Brooklyn posted a lengthy six-slide Instagram statement in which he appeared to denounce his parents and distance himself from the rest of the Beckham clan.

Those close to Victoria say that rupture is now casting a heavy shadow over a milestone that would once have been a Beckham family production. When she turned 50, she did what the Beckhams do best: a glossy celebration, wall‑to‑wall relatives, and a roster of A‑list friends. Her 51st was quieter, and Brooklyn was notably absent in Miami. This year, sources suggest, the atmosphere is altogether different.

'Victoria's dreading it,' an insider told the Mirror. 'It's really, really difficult for her. She's trying to keep busy with work to distract herself, but her heart is broken.' Nothing about the family rift has been confirmed publicly by the Beckhams themselves, so all claims from unnamed sources should be treated with caution, but the pattern of online silence between mother and son has been plain enough to fuel speculation.

Brooklyn Rift Hangs Over Victoria Beckham Birthday

Victoria Beckham has always positioned her children at the centre of her life, from the early Posh and Becks years to her transition into a respected fashion designer. Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 14, still appear regularly on her social media feeds and turn up religiously to her fashion shows and key events. Brooklyn once did, too. Now, he is the missing piece in almost every family photograph.

In March, David and Victoria Beckham appeared to extend an olive branch, both posting warm birthday tributes as Brooklyn turned 27. David shared an old photograph of himself and Victoria cradling a newborn Brooklyn, writing; '27 today. Happy Birthday Bust. We love you x.' Victoria used the same image alongside a monochrome picture of herself with Brooklyn as a child, adding; 'Happy Birthday Brooklyn, we love you so much.'

According to the insider quoted by the Mirror, those public posts may have landed badly. Brooklyn had previously criticised what he called 'performative social media posts' in his January Instagram tirade, and the new messages were said to have 'irritated' him further. When Mother's Day rolled around, he did not mention Victoria at all on Instagram, choosing instead to post a birthday tribute to his mother‑in‑law, Claudia Heffner Peltz.

'Victoria knows she's going to be ignored by Brooklyn, he's totally blanking her with every form of contact,' the source claimed. 'The gushing birthday post about Nicola's mum was just a knife to the heart.

She thinks he purposely did it to hurt her and just doesn't understand. David thinks Brooklyn has been cruel and is at the end of his tether now. He doesn't want to talk about Brooklyn now.'

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None of those comments has been verified by Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz Beckham or their representatives.

Other Children Rally Around Victoria Beckham

If Brooklyn is now, as one source put it, 'out of the family,' the rest of the Beckham brood appear firmly 'Team Mum and Dad.' Those close to the family say Romeo, Cruz and Harper have been quietly shoring up their mother as the birthday approaches, planning to make the day as easy as possible rather than a reminder of who is missing.

Recently, the Beckhams gathered again in east London to support Cruz as he performed with his band at the Courtyard Theatre in Hackney on 27 March. It was the kind of low‑key family outing that has always been the backbone of the Beckham narrative, documented just enough to remind the public that beneath the couture and sponsorship deals there is, or at least there was, a tightly knit unit.

Yet, according to the unnamed insider, none of those highs has fully distracted Victoria from the absence of her first‑born.

'It's all becoming too much,' they said. 'The rest of the family have been amazing, and they are all going to be showing Victoria what a wonderful mum she is on her birthday, but it's going to be a difficult day for her. Cruz, in particular, can see how much his mum is hurting; he's really been there for her and is very understanding and empathetic.'

Publicly, Victoria Beckham has continued to talk about family in the same way she always has. In an interview last October, she described open communication as the foundation of her parenting.

'The way we've brought up our kids is all about communication. It's good to talk,' she said. 'As a family, we try to have dinner together every night, it's phones down and 'What has everyone done today?' Just making sure that it's a safe forum for everybody to be honest and talk and laugh.'

Whether that philosophy can repair the apparent rupture with Brooklyn remains unclear. For now, as her 52nd birthday looms, the woman who once sang about not getting hung up on the 'things that you say' finds herself living under a very modern kind of silence.