Kevin Federline drops a serious bombshell about his ex-wife, Britney Spears, in his upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew.

The former backup dancer claimed that he once witnessed Spears use drugs while breastfeeding their infant sons.

Kevin Federline Caught Britney Spears on Cocaine While Breastfeeding

In an excerpt shared by the National Enquirer, Federline alleged that he saw the 'Toxic' singer 'snorting a fat line of coke off the table' at his 2006 album release party for Playing With Fire.

Federline wrote in the memoir that Britney and her 'young starlet friend' were wearing 'outrageous wigs' while doing cocaine. 'Britney's was electric blue. It was surreal. They didn't even try to hide it'.

The father of two claimed he was stunned by what he saw, especially as Spears was still nursing their children at the time, Sean Preston, who was 13 months old, and Jayden James, who was just a month old.

Federline said he confronted the singer immediately, urging her not to breastfeed that night. He advised the singer to 'go home' and call her mum or someone else before feeding the kids. 'We need to get formula. You can't do this', he reportedly told her.

However, he went on to say that his plea was met with anger. Spears, in response, threw a drink at his face in front of everyone. Federline believes that was the 'proverbial final straw', with the breastfeeding thing and her reaction ending their relationship.

Following the incident, he asked his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, to send Spears a letter requesting that she stop breastfeeding their children. According to him, Spears then instructed her attorney, Laura Wasser, to draft divorce papers.

Eventually, the pair's divorce was finalised in 2007, marking the end of their 2-year marriage. The two had tied the knot in September 2004 and welcomed their sons shortly after.

Spears Responds to Federline's Claims

Spears quickly responded to the allegations on social media, calling them 'hurtful and exhausting'.

The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys.

Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to… — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) October 16, 2025

In a post shared on Thursday, Spears called Federline's memoirs lies and were meant to make him money instead of telling the truth. According to the singer, she has been living a 'sacred and private' life for the past 5 years, but a real woman who has had enough would do the same in calling her ex-husband out.

Her representatives also issued a statement to People earlier in the week, defending the singer.

They criticised the former backup dancer for allegedly trying to profit from Spears' name now that his child support payments have ended. The team stressed that the singer's main concern is her two sons and their well-being amid Federline's upcoming memoir.

Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, released in 2023, provided her side of the story, recounting her rise to fame, conservatorship battles, and family struggles. The book touched on all the explosive details Spears had with Federline.

With You Thought You Knew set for publication later this year, the feud between the former couple shows no sign of slowing down.

For now, neither Spears nor her legal team has confirmed whether further legal action will be taken following Federline's claims.