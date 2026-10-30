Twitch streamer Lacy's dinner in Japan turned into an unexpectedly expensive internet prank after viewers allegedly exploited a restaurant's digital ordering system to flood his table with food and drink orders. The content creator claimed he was left with a bill worth nearly $12,000 (£9,000), but the restaurant has since challenged his version of events.

The incident happened on 28 October 2026, when Lacy, whose real name is Nicholas Fosco, was livestreaming from Zauo Shibuya in Tokyo with his girlfriend, influencer Darla Claire. During the broadcast, the streamer accidentally revealed the QR code displayed at their table. Customers could use the code to access the restaurant's digital menu and place orders, but viewers apparently realised they could access it remotely as well.

What followed left the couple confused and restaurant staff dealing with a wave of orders they had not expected.

Viewers Allegedly Exploit the Restaurant's QR Code

Lacy was enjoying his meal when a waiter approached and asked whether the couple had ordered approximately 20 drinks. The streamer immediately denied placing the additional orders and began questioning how they had appeared. He eventually realised that viewers might have spotted the QR code displayed on the table.

'They might have saw the QR. No more orders,' he told the restaurant employee.

The broadcast subsequently went dark for a period before Lacy returned to explain what had happened to his audience. He claimed that staff initially presented him with a receipt for approximately 500,000 yen, equivalent to around $3,000 (£2,200). However, he said two additional receipts were brought to his table, bringing the alleged total to approximately 1.6 million yen (£8,200 or $10,900), which Lacy described as 'almost $12,000'.

Lacy expressed frustration with viewers who had apparently turned his dinner into an opportunity for an expensive prank.

Lacy Claims He Offered to Pay for the Food

The streamer also described the amount of food that had allegedly been prepared following the unauthorised orders. According to his account, around 15 plates of additional food had been brought out, leaving the restaurant with more meals than his table could possibly consume.

He claimed he apologised to the employees and offered to cover the cost, suggesting that the unwanted food could be distributed to other families dining at the restaurant. Lacy later expressed how upset he was with his viewers, arguing that what they considered a funny joke had created unnecessary work for restaurant staff.

The incident quickly spread across social media, with viewers debating whether the prank had gone too far and whether livestreamers should take greater precautions when broadcasting in public places.

Zauo Shibuya Disputes the $12,000 Payment Claim

However, the restaurant offered a different account after the story gained attention. In a translated Instagram statement shared on X, Zauo Shibuya acknowledged that third parties had submitted unauthorised orders through the digital system. But the restaurant disputed Lacy's suggestion that he had been charged for everything viewers ordered.

According to the translated statement attributed to the restaurant, employees carefully reviewed the orders with the customers and charged them only for the items they actually consumed. The restaurant said it does not charge customers for food they did not order.

Staff also acknowledged that some dishes had already been prepared before they identified the prank. Those items were reportedly discarded after the customers confirmed they had not requested them.

The restaurant did not disclose the exact amount Lacy ultimately paid, leaving the full financial details unclear.

A Japanese restaurant has denied charging Twitch streamer Lacy $12,000 after his viewers flooded the kitchen with prank food ordersZauo Shibuya says it only charged for items they consumed and discarded the rest https://t.co/EsorPneO2s — Dexerto (@Dexerto) October 29, 2026

Lacy Says He Wants to Make Things Right

Following the restaurant's response, Lacy posted an explanation on X, saying he had contacted Zauo Shibuya to 'make things right'. The conflicting accounts have left viewers questioning what actually happened to the alleged $12,000 bill. While the unauthorised orders appear to have disrupted the restaurant, its statement suggests Lacy was not held responsible for the entire amount.

The incident serves as a reminder of the risks of livestreaming sensitive information in public. A QR code that might appear harmless to someone enjoying dinner can become an access point for online mischief when thousands of viewers are watching.