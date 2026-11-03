Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow has become one of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise's most recognisable characters, with the actor becoming synonymous with the role. However, Depp's time with the series came to an abrupt end after Disney dropped him following the highly publicised legal battle between him and his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The actor has previously said that he wouldn't return to the role, but his latest comments indicated that he might be open to the possibility. What would change Depp's mind about coming back after a strained separation from Disney? The actor cited his friendship with producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Johnny Depp Wants To End 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' on a 'Better Note'

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise garnered enormous box-office success, with all five films collectively earning $4.5 billion (£3.3 billion) worldwide, making it one of Disney's biggest movie franchises. While a sixth instalment has been in active development for years, its projected release is still uncertain.

While Depp's Jack Sparrow was central to all five movies, a fallout with Disney following his legal dispute with Amber Heard had him famously declare that he would never return to the franchise, even if he was offered '$300 million and a million alpacas'.

However, the tides have shifted over time, as Depp recently hinted that he isn't closing the door, provided that 'things are exactly where they need to be'.

'The only involvement I really want to have, truly, is just to send them off on a better note,' Depp explained to Entertainment Tonight, highlighting that he would work with producer Jerry Bruckheimer 'for anything'. 'If it's Jerry, I trust him. We have a deep friendship,' he said.

Bruckheimer, responsible for producing some of film and television's most iconic projects, revealed in August that he had discussed the possibility of Depp returning as Jack Sparrow.

'We're talking with Johnny, we're working on a screenplay, and hopefully we can get this done,' he told Deadline. In a separate interview in 2025, Bruckheimer said he believed Depp would return if he liked the script and how the character was written, adding that if the decision rested entirely on him, the actor would definitely be in the next instalment.

'I love him. He's a good friend. He's an amazing artist, and he's a unique look. He created Captain Jack. That was not on the page,' Bruckheimer said.

Other 'Pirates' Actors Have Also Expressed Interest in Returning

In September, both Orlando Bloom (Will Turner) and Geoffrey Rush (Captain Hector Barbossa) said they were open to returning to their roles.

Bloom said he connects with Depp from time to time and is also wondering when the next one will come out, noting it will be great 'to get the band back together'. The actor appeared in four of the five movies, with his last appearance being a cameo.

Rush, on the other hand, is also willing to return, provided his comeback isn't 'too cheesy'. Barbossa appeared in all five films, dying twice throughout the whole franchise. However, Rush still thinks a return is not off the table. 'It'll take really good writing, but just to come back and annoy Jack Sparrow for one more go, you know?'

Depp's Career Is Back on Track as Relationship With Disney Softened Over Time

In 2018, Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard published an op-ed detailing the alleged domestic abuse she suffered without naming the actor. However, it was implied that she was referring to him, resulting in Disney severing ties with him in the days following the publication.

During the 2022 Depp-Heard defamation trial, the actor testified: 'I didn't quite understand how after that long relationship, and quite a successful relationship certainly for Disney, that suddenly I was guilty until proven innocent.'

Although Disney has not explicitly stated it would welcome Depp back, the studio described its position as 'non-committal' in 2023. Bruckheimer seems to be the bridge between the two parties, maintaining a positive relationship with Depp and keeping the possibility of his return alive.

Following the 2022 trial, Depp relocated to Europe and embraced a low profile, pivoting away from Hollywood and taking on independent projects. He starred in Jeanne du Barry and stepped behind the camera to direct Modi. He also focused on his visual arts projects and toured with his rock group, Hollywood Vampires.

His upcoming film, Ebenezer, an adaptation of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, is set to premiere on 13 November. Another film of his, Day Drinker, is set to be released on 26 March 2027, marking his return to mainstream media.