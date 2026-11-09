Some gamers are already making major plans for the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, but one man's apparent approach to launch week has attracted attention for an entirely different reason: his relationship. A Reddit user sparked a discussion after jokingly suggesting he was considering leaving his girlfriend before the highly anticipated game's release. His reasoning was simple: he wanted to enjoy GTA 6 without having to worry about relationship commitments.

The post quickly attracted reactions from fellow gamers, many of whom joked about the sacrifices they were willing to make for Rockstar Games' next major release. Although the headline suggests the man had already dumped his girlfriend, the original post does not establish that an actual breakup took place.

'Thinking About Leaving Her Before the Release'

The discussion appeared in the GTA 6 Unmoderated subreddit, where a user asked whether anyone else was facing a similar dilemma. In the September 5 post, titled 'My girlfriend said she gonna leave me if I play GTA6', the gamer wrote: 'Thinking about leaving her before the release so I can play it in peace. Any one out there also dealing with this First World dilemma?'

The post attracted more than 2,000 upvotes, with commenters quickly joining in on the joke. One response simply read, 'Brother...', while another replied, 'Sister...'. Others continued the thread with increasingly ridiculous jokes, turning the discussion into a playful exchange about family members, relationships and the game's expected impact on people's free time.

The original poster did not provide evidence that he had actually ended his relationship. Instead, the post appeared to play on the exaggerated enthusiasm surrounding the upcoming release.

GTA 6 Has Already Sparked Relationship Arguments

The discussion comes amid a separate social media debate about whether partners should be allowed to play GTA 6 because of its romance mechanics. The game's protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, are romantically involved, with players reportedly able to influence aspects of their relationship through their choices and interactions.

Following an extended gameplay reveal, several TikTok creators began jokingly warning women against letting their boyfriends or husbands play the game. Some claimed that interacting romantically with Lucia would amount to cheating, while others questioned why anyone would become jealous over a fictional character.

The debate also reached Reddit, where gamers shared stories of partners expressing concerns about the game's romantic content. Some users dismissed the complaints as engagement bait, arguing that interacting with a fictional character should not be treated as infidelity. Others pointed out that couples can have different boundaries and expectations about entertainment.

Fans Are Counting Down to 19 November

The excitement surrounding GTA VI has been building for years, with the game scheduled to launch on 19 November 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

As Rockstar's first mainline Grand Theft Auto release since 2013's GTA V, the sequel has attracted enormous anticipation. Its launch is expected to become a major moment for the gaming industry, with fans already planning how they will spend their first hours exploring the fictional state of Leonida.

For some players, that means clearing their schedules, preparing their consoles and making sure nobody interrupts their gaming sessions.

Whether the Reddit user's relationship will survive the launch remains unknown. However, the discussion shows just how far some fans are willing to take the joke about prioritising GTA 6 over almost everything else.