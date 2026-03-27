Jill Biden, the former US first lady, is reportedly gearing up to unleash a blistering memoir that takes aim at Barack and Michelle Obama for 'betraying' her husband Joe during his ill-fated 2024 re-election bid, according to sources close to the project.

Titled View From the East Wing, the book due out in June is said to settle scores with stepson Hunter over his scandals and family rift, amid whispers of a revenge-driven narrative from the 74-year-old educator.

Presidential historian Leon Wagener predicts it will be a no-holds-barred 'screed' blaming Hunter and the Obamas for Joe's downfall.

Joe Biden stunned the political world in July 2024 by pulling out of the presidential race after a disastrous debate performance fuelled doubts about his mental sharpness, with figures like George Clooney publicly urging him to step aside.

Jill Biden Reveals Why Joe Biden Ended 2024 Election Bid in New Memoir 'View From the East Wing' https://t.co/fLV3EAmy9b — People (@people) March 11, 2026

Kamala Harris stepped in as the Democratic nominee but suffered a crushing defeat to Donald Trump that November, leaving the Biden camp smarting from what insiders call a 'betrayal' by party elders. Jill Biden has stayed tight-lipped publicly, but her memoir promises the unvarnished truth from the East Wing.

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Jill Biden's Family Feud Ignites

What makes this personal for Jill Biden is the raw family baggage spilling into the pages. Hunter Biden, now 56 and battling his own legal demons from crack addiction and laptop leaks, allegedly called his stepmother a 'selfish silly entitled c**t' and 'vindictive moron' in recovered texts, insults that have festered for years.

Wagener, speaking to tabloid outlets, forecasts Jill will hit back hard, 'She is going to blame Hunter and say it was all his fault that everything went wrong.' With Joe, 83, fighting prostate cancer and an estate rumoured at $10 million, tensions are reportedly boiling over Hunter's bid to muscle in as conservator, sidelining Jill.

It's a far cry from the polished image Jill projected as first lady, juggling teaching gigs at community college with White House duties. She told the Associated Press the writing process was 'kind of cathartic,' capturing 'sometimes painful, but other times... really beautiful moments' with Joe.

Yet beneath that reflection lurks a sharper edge, according to those tracking the book. 'Parts of this story have been told, but not all of it,' she teased, hinting at Oval Office secrets long buried.

Obamas in Jill Biden's Crosshairs

No target looms larger than the Obamas, whom sources claim Jill Biden holds responsible for pushing Joe out and propping up Harris. Wagener doesn't mince words, 'Jill's going to blame the Obamas for everything bad that happened to Joe during the election.'

After Joe's exit, Barack and Michelle threw their weight behind Harris, a move that backfired spectacularly, Trump's landslide victory still stings in Democratic circles. Clooney's scathing op-ed questioning Joe's fitness? Expect that to feature too, as Jill frames it all as disloyalty from old allies.

Jill Biden’s memoir coming out June 2. Cover reveal today—> pic.twitter.com/mXCr0xF4P9 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) March 11, 2026

This isn't idle gossip pieced from leaks; it's rooted in the brutal reality of 2024's Democratic implosion. Jill's book arrives as Trump settles into his second term, with the Bidens grappling with health woes and faded influence.

Insiders whisper of financial motives, Hunter's cash woes clashing with family assets, but Jill positions it as setting the record straight. 'I have put things in perspective,' she said, promising a 'more balanced' take. Whether it's catharsis or calculated payback, View From the East Wing could redefine her post-White House legacy, torching bridges in a blaze of candour.

The memoir's shadow hangs over a fractured elite, where loyalties from the Obama era curdle into recriminations. Jill Biden, ever the professor, might just grade her former friends harshly.