Former First Lady Jill Biden has drawn online criticism after bidding $35,000 (£28,000) for a walk-on role in the second season of television drama 'Heated Rivalry' at an LGBT Center NYC charity gala, with critics drawing attention to her son Hunter Biden's reported $20 million debt to legal creditors.

Biden posted on X that she had placed the bid at the annual Center Dinner before being outbid by another participant. The post prompted public commentary linking the expenditure to Hunter Biden's ongoing civil litigation, in which law firm Winston & Strawn is seeking between $15 million and $17 million in unpaid legal fees.

Public Outcry Over $35,000 (£28,000) Bid On 'Heated Rivalry' Walk-On Role

The controversy emerged after Biden posted on X her attempt to secure a role in the hit programme. She placed a bid of $35,000 (£28,000) for the opportunity to appear in the show's upcoming season.

'Guess I won't be heading to the cottage after all—but it was worth a shot! What a wonderful evening supporting @LGBTCenterNYC,' she wrote.

Guess I won’t be heading to the cottage after all—but it was worth a shot! What a wonderful evening supporting @LGBTCenterNYC 💕 https://t.co/umwzNLQAfn — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) April 17, 2026

While another participant ultimately outbid her, the move prompted an immediate and divisive reaction. On social media, critics questioned the appropriateness of the bid amid current financial headlines about her son, Hunter Biden.

'So you are bidding 35,000 on nothing while Hunter flees the country not paying his lawyers? I thought yall were broke?' one commented.

Others were more direct in their condemnation, labelling the attempted expenditure as a disgrace.

'Your son is broke & drowning in debt & you vid 35k on that?? What a f*****g disgrace,' the critic wrote. A different user wondered how the former first lady could make a bid amid her son's current financial situation. 'Isn't your son like $17 million in debt? But you have $ to spend on this?' the X user wrote.

Supportive voices argued that Biden's participation was a lighthearted way to support a worthy cause, with some expressing a desire to see her appear in the show regardless of the auction outcome.

So you are bidding 35,000 on nothing while Hunter flees the country not paying his lawyers? I thought yall were broke? — TheLunchLady (@TheLunchLadyOps) April 17, 2026

Isn’t your son like $17 million in debt? But you have $ to spend on this? — ✝️Jesse Sweeney🇺🇸 (@JesseASweeney) April 17, 2026

Your son is broke & drowning in debt & you vid 35k on that??



What a fuking disgrace — GMB (@gmbusa9) April 17, 2026

Did Hunter approve your $35k expenditure? — RCMarks🇦🇲🇺🇸 (@RCMarkarian) April 17, 2026

The Charity Gala and the Bid

The auction was a central feature of the annual Center Dinner, a fundraising gala supporting the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Community Center in New York City. The organisation provides health, wellness, and advocacy services for the LGBTQ+ community. The event raised $2 million (£1.6 million) for the centre.

The event attracts high-profile donors and celebrities who contribute to the centre's operational budget. Biden's bid was intended to bolster these fundraising efforts, which support individuals facing discrimination and health challenges. Some attendees saw the 'Heated Rivalry' role as a distinctive way to bridge pop culture with philanthropic goals.

Hunter Biden's Reported $20 Million Debt

Read more Jill Biden Loses £35K Bid for 'Heated Rivalry' Cameo as LGBTQ Auction Hits £250K Jill Biden Loses £35K Bid for 'Heated Rivalry' Cameo as LGBTQ Auction Hits £250K

The timing of the gala drew attention to reports about Hunter Biden's financial difficulties. His total reported debt stands at approximately $20 million (£16 million), a figure that encompasses both legal fees and other unpaid obligations. The largest single component is the Winston & Strawn lawsuit, in which the law firm is seeking between $15 million and $17 million in unpaid fees from cases including federal gun and tax indictments, a separate figure from the broader $20 million total.

According to an unnamed source cited by the New York Post, Hunter Biden's reported residence in South Africa is not what it appears: 'He's been telling everyone that he is living in South Africa because he has no money, but it's a ruse, to show that he is broke and can't pay his bills.'

Hunter Biden's attorney, Barry Coburn, stated in a recent court filing that his client now lives abroad and lacks the funds to repay his debts. Additionally, Hunter reportedly owes over $5 million (£4 million) to Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris, who had financially supported him and is currently reworking a long-in-development documentary about his recovery from addiction and entry into the art world.

The enduring contrast between Jill's philanthropic bid and her son's reported debt continues to serve as a focal point for political criticism. This ongoing tension between private financial liabilities and public philanthropic gestures remains a significant challenge for their family's public messaging.