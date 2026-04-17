A fundraising email sent on behalf of President Donald Trump is offering supporters a spot on what it calls the 'Official 2026 Trump Inner Circle' — described as his 'elite Midterm Advisory Board' — in exchange for a donation. The email, made to appear as though it came directly from Trump himself, carries the subject line 'Don't reject me!' and was sent by Trump National Committee JFC Inc., a joint finance committee. It is the latest in a growing string of fundraising messages that promise donors exclusive access and elevated titles that carry no real authority or function.

The offer lists several supposed perks, including 'breaking Trump Alerts first,' 'private midterm strategy updates,' and access to Trump merchandise. 'This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity! Capped at 150,000. Almost full. No extensions,' the email reads. 'Don't let another Patriot take your place. We both know this spot belongs to you!' The language is designed to create urgency, prompting recipients to feel they are on the verge of missing out on something rare — even though the position itself does not exist in any formal or legal capacity.

A Pattern of Phoney Promotions

This is far from the first time Trump's fundraising machine has dangled fictional titles in front of loyal donors. Earlier that same week, another email from the Trump National Committee — with the subject line 'Whether you're retired or not!' — informed recipients that their most recent donation had earned them a promotion to 'Midterm Senior Strategist.' The listed perks included 'breaking news updates from me, Donald J. Trump' and 'priority access to all limited releases.' Like the Inner Circle offer, none of it translated into any genuine advisory role or meaningful access to the president or his team.

The pattern extends beyond donor emails. After removing Kristi Noem from her position as Secretary of Homeland Security following her departure from the role, Trump reassigned her to a newly invented title — 'Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.' The role had no established mandate, no congressional approval, and no clear function, prompting critics to draw comparisons between how Trump treats political allies and how his fundraising arm treats paying supporters.

CIA Director Questioned in Congress Over Donor Access Claims

The broader fundraising strategy has attracted scrutiny at the highest levels of government. CIA Director John Ratcliffe was questioned during a congressional testimony about a separate email sent by the Trump-aligned Never Surrender, Inc. PAC. That message told donors they would receive invitations to Trump's 'private national security briefings,' promising 'unfiltered updates on the threats facing America' — a claim that raised immediate alarm among lawmakers given the sensitivity of such briefings.

During the hearing, Ratcliffe indicated that no such donor access had been provided, a concession that drew sharp criticism from members of both parties, given the implication that access to classified briefings had been used as a fundraising incentive. The admission was notable given that national security briefings are among the most tightly controlled forms of government communication.

Trump's fundraising methods have drawn scrutiny before, with cabinet officials previously pressed to address the president's tactics during congressional proceedings.

As Trump accelerates his midterm fundraising push, the repeated deployment of fake boards, bogus promotions, and hollow perks points to a strategy that prioritises emotional manipulation over substantive policy outreach — and one that deserves far closer scrutiny from federal regulators.

The Trump National Committee JFC Inc. and Never Surrender, Inc. PAC have not publicly addressed the congressional scrutiny. No formal FEC complaint or regulatory action against the fundraising emails has been announced.