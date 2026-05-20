Georgia's Republican Party has moved decisively into Donald Trump's camp after Brad Raffensperger was knocked out of the gubernatorial race in Georgia on Tuesday, with Trump-backed candidates dominating the party's most important contests and leaving the old guard badly exposed.

The result, in a state that will matter again in 2026, shows how far the Georgia GOP has shifted since the bitter post-2020 fight over the presidential election.

Georgia Election Results Install Trump Loyalists Across The Ballot

On Tuesday, Trump's allies made sweeping gains. Trump‑backed lieutenant governor Burt Jones secured a place in the gubernatorial runoff, where he will face billionaire health‑care executive Rick Jackson. Jackson told supporters he would govern like Trump 'with a southern tone.'

The Trump imprint was just as clear in the Republican Senate primary. Representative Mike Collins, described in the reporting as a staunch MAGA ally, advanced to a runoff after running on a platform that he later summarised as 'unapologetically Pro‑God, Pro‑Trump, Pro‑2nd Amendment, Pro‑Strong Military.'

In House races, Trump‑endorsed candidates Jim Kingston, Houston Gaines and Clay Fuller all won by wide margins, helped along by the president's seal of approval.

The casualties came from the wing of the party that had publicly contradicted Trump over the 2020 result. Raffensperger, who became nationally known for defending Georgia's election count, lost his primary, as did Attorney General Carr and Gabriel Sterling, Raffensperger's former top aide.

Josh McKoon, the Georgia Republican Party chair and an open Trump ally, put it in unusually blunt terms. 'It's key to success in a Republican primary in Georgia today to either have the president's endorsement or be able to make the case to voters that you're certainly a Trump‑aligned candidate,' he said.

Georgia Election Results Mark End Of 'Relics Of The Past'

Republican strategists who have watched the state's internal battles say the shift has been a long time coming. Chip Lake, a veteran strategist who advised Burt Jones, suggested that politicians in Raffensperger's mould may simply no longer fit the mood of the party.

He described them as 'relics of the past', adding that it did not make them 'bad human beings', only that 'their style of politics is not consistent today with where the base of the party is.'

The money behind Trump's operation also shapes behaviour. According to Republicans quoted in the piece, the president sits on around $300 million (£224 million) in campaign funds.

‘Relics of the past’: The old guard of Georgia’s GOP has fallen https://t.co/yG9TXIyjcX — POLITICO (@politico) May 20, 2026

One Georgia‑based strategist, granted anonymity to speak freely, argued it was 'good for the state of Georgia to choose these MAGA‑aligned candidates' because that 'huge war chest' can then be deployed in their favour.

The governor's primary turned into a contest over who could most convincingly wear the MAGA label. Jones had the explicit endorsement. Jackson worked to convince voters that he, too, was 'closely aligned with Trump.'

In the Senate race, Trump has so far avoided a formal endorsement, yet the main contenders still rushed to associate themselves with his movement.

Even Derek Dooley, a former football coach and Kemp's chosen candidate who will face Collins in the June runoff, framed himself as an outsider in a style reminiscent of Trump. He campaigned on a 'Georgia First' message, while a senior adviser insisted they had made no effort to distance him from the former president.

'Derek supports the agenda,' the adviser said, adding that Dooley had been clear in debates and interviews that 'he supports the president.'

Georgia Election Results Hand Democrats A Calculated Opening

The gamble for Republicans is that what plays well in primaries may once again backfire in the general election. In 2022, the party lost key races after nominating hardline MAGA candidates across the country, including former football star Herschel Walker in Georgia's Senate contest.

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The current midterm cycle, according to the source material, appears to be trending towards Democrats, with Trump's approval ratings low and voters unsettled by the economy and the war in Iran.

Democrats in Georgia are already trying to lock their opponents to Trump. Devon Cruz, spokesperson for the Georgia Democratic Party, said the Senate runoff would leave Collins and Dooley 'terminally inseparable' from the president.

The hope on the Democratic side is that the tighter that embrace, the easier it will be to paint Republican nominees as out of step with swing voters.

Trump's Grip Extends Beyond Georgia As Republican Old Guard Falls Across The US

Strategists point to similar contests elsewhere. In Kentucky, Representative Thomas Massie, a libertarian‑leaning Republican who has long irritated Trump, lost his seat to a Trump‑endorsed challenger in what was described as a bitter and retributive campaign.

In Louisiana, Senator Bill Cassidy was ousted by a candidate favoured by the former president.

In Indiana, most Republicans who had clashed with Trump over redistricting were defeated.

In Texas, Trump finally backed Attorney General Ken Paxton for the Senate after deciding that Senator John Cornyn was not a strong enough ally.

Chip Lake's conclusion about the broader picture was stark. 'The party has completely changed in 50 states,' he said. 'It looks nothing like it did a decade ago, and it looks absolutely nothing like it did 15 years ago.'

In his view, Republicans are now 'a lot different, that's got a sharper focus, that's willing to fight more.'

Raffensperger, for his part, offered a more restrained assessment of his own defeat. He acknowledged that conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, despite there being no evidence of widespread fraud, had damaged his standing with Republican voters. Yet he resisted turning his loss into a simple story about Trump's grip on the party.

Instead, he called it 'a changing of the guard and turning over a new leaf', saying there would now be 'new people with new plans, new hopes, new visions.'

Georgia has been one of the few battleground states where parts of the Republican establishment resisted Trump's efforts to remake the party in his own image.

Figures such as outgoing governor Brian Kemp, Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr survived Trump‑backed challenges in the 2022 midterms after refusing to endorse his false claim that the 2020 presidential vote in the state was 'stolen.' This week's results suggest that firewall has finally collapsed.