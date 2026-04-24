A senior Department of Homeland Security official has accused Madison Sheahan, the former ICE deputy director now seeking a congressional seat in Ohio, of routinely threatening to 'rip their faces off' when confronting her own staff and of systematically working to push female employees out of the agency, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday.

The allegations land less than two weeks before the 5 May Republican primary in Ohio's 9th Congressional District, where Sheahan is one of five candidates vying to take on 22-term Democratic incumbent Marcy Kaptur.

'She'd always try to be the alpha in the room. There could never be a stronger woman. Madison was intimidated by strong women,' the official told the outlet. 'She'd always push to get women fired.'

The source said Sheahan singled out female staff she considered 'disloyal' and consistently invoked the authority of then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in confrontations. Sheahan served as ICE deputy director from March 2025 until her resignation in January, overseeing roughly 20,000 employees despite having no prior law enforcement experience. She had previously worked as Noem's political director in South Dakota.

Her campaign adviser Bob Pudachik denied the allegations. Sheahan declined to comment for the Daily Mail. The Daily Beast said it also contacted Sheahan, DHS and ICE for comment and received no response.

Sheahan Accused of Threatening ICE Employee Over Contract

The latest workplace conduct claims follow earlier reporting that raised questions about Sheahan's management of the agency. In March, NBC News wrote that Sheahan threatened the job of an ICE employee who had suggested the agency consider cheaper contractors for a $100 million (£74 million) recruitment advertising campaign. Internal communications reviewed by the outlet showed Sheahan allegedly told the employee the award was 'a decision made by the secretary.'

An administration official who heard the exchange claimed Sheahan called the employee into her office and allegedly berated him until he backed down. Three officials told NBC News the contract was awarded to firms Noem had personally selected, bypassing the standard competitive bidding process.

Separately, Sheahan oversaw the purchase of roughly 2,500 branded ICE vehicles during her tenure. Career agents objected, saying the marked cars compromised their safety at a time when threats against ICE officers had surged by 8,000 per cent. Many of the vehicles remain parked and unused across the country. ICE's own agents have traditionally relied on unmarked cars to maintain the element of surprise during enforcement operations.

Ohio Republicans Worried About Sheahan's Candidacy

The workplace accusations compound what was already a difficult political picture for Sheahan. The Daily Signal revealed this week that she has not received an endorsement from the Trump White House, despite Vice President JD Vance being from Ohio. The Lucas County Republican Party, which sits within the district, has publicly voiced displeasure with her candidacy.

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'There's a fear amongst Republicans in the know that Madison would be a very detrimental pick,' one GOP consultant told the outlet, warning that Kaptur is 'very good at digging up a lot of stuff on her opponents.'

David Cohen, a fellow at the University of Akron's Bliss Institute of Applied Politics, told the Ohio Capital Journal in March that Sheahan's decision to enter the race was 'baffling,' given ICE's low public approval ratings.

State Representative Josh Williams, a rival in the primary, has publicly called Sheahan 'plagued with scandal' and argued her nomination would hand Kaptur another term. Former state Representative Derek Merrin, who lost to Kaptur by just 2,382 votes in 2024, is also in the race.

Noem endorsed Sheahan as 'a work horse, strong executor, and terrific leader' when she left ICE in January. Noem was fired as Homeland Security Secretary in March over a $220 million (£163 million) advertising contract scandal. Early voting for the 5 May primary is already under way.