Lara Trump was floated as a potential 'first woman president' in Washington this week, after Fox News host Sean Hannity pressed her on whether she might run for the White House in 2028 to succeed Donald Trump.

Renewed speculation over Lara's political future followed her unusually prominent role on the world stage. The 43-year-old accompanied the US president to China from 13 to 15 May, effectively standing in for First Lady Melania Trump during a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Travelling alongside her husband, Eric Trump, she was photographed at key events throughout the three-day visit, prompting fresh questions about how far the Trump family's political dynasty might extend.

The 2028 Presidential Future

The question of a Lara Trump presidency surfaced during a new episode of Hannity's Hangout with Sean Hannity podcast, released on Thursday 14 May. Appearing together, Eric and Lara Trump were asked directly whether they could imagine seeking to succeed Donald Trump if he completes a second term in office and leaves in 2028.

Eric Trump, 42, did not shut the door. 'I'd never rule anything out,' he told the Fox News host, offering the kind of carefully non-committal answer that tends to keep political operatives listening closely.

Hannity quickly switched his attention to Lara. She responded by stressing the scale of her father-in-law's political imprint.

'They're big shoes to fill now, Sean,' she said. 'There has never been a president [like] Donald Trump. There will never be another one like President Donald Trump.'

That was enough for Hannity to make the leap many in Trump's orbit have tiptoed around. On air, he suggested Lara herself could become 'the first woman president,' a phrase that immediately ricocheted across conservative media and social platforms.

Lara did not dismiss the idea. Instead, she widened the frame to the entire Trump clan. She 'wouldn't rule it out for anyone in the family,' she said, keeping the possibility alive while carefully stopping short of a declaration.

Hardening to the Spotlight

Lara used the conversation to outline how the family believes it has been tempered by nearly a decade of unrelenting public scrutiny.

'We've seen the absolute nastiest and as bad as it can get,' she said, reflecting on the years since Donald Trump's first run for office. Then she offered a striking metaphor: 'What they did to all of us over that period of time is, if you continue to rub your hands, you'll get a callus.'

She extended the idea, arguing that repeated attacks had effectively inoculated them. 'If you continue to beat somebody enough, you develop a thick skin — and we have all developed such thick skin that I almost don't think there's anything they can throw at any of our way — anybody in our whole family — that we wouldn't be ready for or able to handle at this point.'

For supporters, that kind of language feeds the narrative of a besieged but resilient political family. For critics, it will sound like an attempt to turn controversy into a credential. Either way, if a Lara Trump presidential bid ever materialised, this is the framing she appears inclined to use.

She also acknowledged how abruptly her own life changed when Donald Trump entered politics. 'Despite knowing absolutely nothing about politics when this whole thing started, we got a quick lesson,' she said. The learning curve, she argued, had been worth it. 'I would say that we've been so proud to stand by this one man's side while he really transforms ... the entire world.'

That last claim is one of loyalty rather than neutral analysis, but it captures the worldview animating much of Trump world: politics as a project centred on a single figure, with family as the constant supporting cast.

Expanding Role

Conjecture about Lara Trump as a future presidential contender has been building for some time, well before Hannity's remark about a 'first woman president.'

A former co-chair of the Republican National Committee, she has moved into an increasingly visible role during Donald Trump's second term, often fronting media efforts that blend partisan messaging with lifestyle-friendly packaging. She hosts the Fox News programmes My View with Lara Trump and Right View with Lara Trump, using them to promote the Trump brand, defend the administration and showcase sympathetic voices.

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Her résumé stretches beyond politics. Lara is also an aspiring musician with singles on streaming platforms, an unusual sideline for someone being nudged towards the Oval Office. That range of activity adds to the sense that she is being actively built into a recognisable national persona, a kind of test bed for whether voters might be prepared to see another Trump on the ballot in a few years' time.

Inside Trump's world, floating such possibilities years out is a way of gauging reaction and keeping options open. Outside it, the idea of a Trump family succession in 2028 will be read very differently, as continuity, as dynasty or, for some, as a sign that the era of Trump in American politics may stretch much longer than one man's time in office.