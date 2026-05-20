Thomas Massie's loss could hurt the GOP's dominance in Washington, according to critics within and opposing the party.

Thomas Massie's defeat to Trump-backed Ed Gallrein garnered mixed reception from members of the GOP, with some now more certain of Trump's leverage over the Republican primaries. Others assert the result sets a concerning precedent, warning that it could ultimately derail the GOP's hold on the House majority.

Massie lost the Kentucky primary on Tuesday in what has been described as 'the most expensive House primary in history,' in terms of ad spend. Massie previously clashed with Trump on several high-profile issues, including the tax-and-spending package and the push for Epstein-related documents.

Ed Gallrein Defeats Thomas Massie in Solid Victory

Trump's camp has since lambasted Massie, his loss a warning to allies perceived as 'favoured' by the Democratic Party. Gallrein secured 54% of the GOP primary vote, a margin that turns the race into a clear test case for how much influence Trump can still exert in conservative districts.

'Thomas Massie is just the latest proof that being Democrats' favourite Republican is not a badge of honour in our party,' said James Blair, head of Trump's political operation. 'Goodbye and good luck with the cows.'

The loss matters because Massie had become one of the party's most visible internal critics, which made his race about more than one seat in Kentucky. By defeating him, Gallrein removes a member who often challenged party leadership. This gives Trump leverage to pressure Republicans into falling in line, according to NBC.

How Ed Gallrein's Win Benefits the GOP

Gallrein is now expected to enter Congress as a reliable vote for Trump's agenda, his number significant in swaying narrow House fights. That makes the Kentucky result relevant not just as a personal defeat for Massie, but as a possible preview of how Trump-backed candidates may behave once they reach Washington.

'There can always be this cascading effect,' Massie stated. 'It's a big herd. The herd moves as a herd, right?' His sentiment is echoed within the GOP, which now has one more confirmed win in the primary.

Republicans Raise Concerns About Tuesday's Primary

'What happened tonight is sad, to be honest,' a veteran Republican strategist told NBC. 'This was a revenge tour on a solid conservative vote who refused to break to the will of Trump. Thomas Massie refused to be compromised. He refused to bend the knee, and for that he was taken out.'

The race tracks with the string of Trump-backed victories in Republican primaries this week, reinforcing the perception that his endorsement still carries weight. This could be debunked or further validated by Georgia's gubernatorial race between Lt. Gov Burt Jones and billionaire Rick Jackson, who has reportedly spent over £59.7 million ($80 million) on TV ads portraying him as a Trump ally.

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'There's a lot of confusion. Everyone's saying I endorsed them. I didn't. I endorsed a man named Burt Jones, your lieutenant governor,' Trump said earlier this month. 'Vote for Burt Jones. He's just an incredible guy who has my complete and total endorsement in the race.'

Some Senate Republicans raised red flags over Tuesday's results, asserting it could hurt the party's long-term prospects. Trump-backed candidates could struggle with fundraising if they win the primary, like Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, state senator candidate.

'You don't have to be a rocket scientist to figure out the pathway for Paxton is there, but it's more uphill,' said Sen. Lindsey Graham, referring to Paxton's recent controversies. The latter was embroiled in a GOP-led state House impeachment in 2023, later acquitted in the Senate.

Paxton's ongoing divorce from his wife on 'biblical grounds' could also be used to taint his credibility. On the other hand, the Democratic counterpart James Talarico is 'building the campaign to win,' according to Maeve Coyle, spokesperson for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

'While the Texas GOP has been embroiled in a "bitter," "costly intraparty war" that has fractured their base and left them drained of resources, Democratic enthusiasm has surged to its highest level in decades,' Coyle said. 'Texans will send [Talarico] to the US Senate in November.'