Former TV personality Kate Gosselin has shared an emotional update on social media, revealing the strain she is experiencing after adopting a high-energy rescue dog, Koda. In a TikTok video posted on 26 May, the former reality television star broke down in tears as she described the challenges of managing the Malinois mix puppy alongside her existing German Shepherd.

Gosselin said the adjustment has been 'a lot,' explaining that she has been on constant alert to supervise both dogs. The update comes just 12 days into the integration process, highlighting how demanding life has become in her home as she balances training, supervision, and household routines.

Emotional TikTok Update

In the TikTok video, Gosselin appeared visibly upset as she spoke about the pressure of caring for two energetic dogs at the same time. She said she had been 'crying this morning' and described feeling exhausted by the constant need to monitor their behaviour. Gosselin explained that she feels she must remain on watch at all times to prevent incidents between the dogs or damage in the home.

She added that managing the situation has become increasingly difficult as she adjusts to the demands of the new routine. At 51, she said the physical and mental strain feels significant, particularly when compared to earlier stages of her life. Her boyfriend, Steve Neild, was at work during the recording, leaving her alone with the dogs for the day.

High-Energy Malinois Dog Behaviour Concerns

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The main source of difficulty appears to be Koda, a Malinois mix described by Gosselin as having a 'humongous personality' and extremely high energy levels. The breed is widely recognised for its working-dog traits, requiring consistent training, stimulation, and structured exercise. In the video, Gosselin said the dog can 'run forever' and has become obsessed with playing, particularly with a ball.

She also detailed behavioural challenges that have emerged during the early days of integration. These include destructive incidents in the home, such as damage to a rug and a long-owned dog bed that had sentimental value. Gosselin said the situation has made her question her ability to manage the responsibility, while acknowledging that she is aware the adjustment period is part of adopting a rescue animal.

Malinois Energy Explained

The challenges described by Gosselin highlight a wider question often raised by trainers and dog owners: whether Belgian Malinois dogs are too energetic for typical home environments. The breed is widely recognised for its high drive, intelligence, and working-dog background, which typically requires structured training, daily intensive exercise, and consistent mental stimulation.

In the case of Koda, a Malinois mix recently adopted by Gosselin, the early adjustment period has already exposed how demanding these traits can be in a domestic setting. Gosselin described the puppy as constantly active, highly focused on play, and requiring near-constant supervision to prevent unwanted behaviour or damage within the home.

Experts commonly note that without sufficient stimulation, Malinois dogs may develop destructive habits, restlessness, or difficulty settling indoors. This aligns with the issues Gosselin has reported, including damaged household items and the need for continuous engagement to manage energy levels.

While this does not mean Malinois dogs cannot thrive in family homes, it does suggest they are best suited to experienced handlers or owners prepared for a significant time commitment. The breed's needs often exceed those of more commonly kept companion dogs, particularly in households without structured working-dog routines or extensive outdoor activity schedules.