Kristi Noem has returned to social media after weeks of silence, using her first post back on X to hit back at Democratic Senator Tina Smith over a jab involving a dog.

The former US Secretary of Homeland Security had largely stayed away from the platform since controversy erupted around her husband, Bryon Noem, earlier this year. The scandal drew widespread attention after reports claimed Bryon had allegedly interacted with online fetish models and praised their augmented appearances in private conversations. While Kristi Noem did not publicly address the situation at the time, her absence from X became noticeable as headlines surrounding her family continued to circulate.

Now, her comeback post has become a talking point online, especially because it revisited one of the most controversial moments tied to Noem's public image, her memoir story about killing a dog. The exchange between Noem and Senator Smith has once again placed the former Trump administration official at the centre of social media attention.

Kristi Noem Fires Back At Tina Smith's Viral Post

The latest online clash began when Senator Tina Smith posted a photograph of herself alongside a dog on X. In the caption, Smith appeared to take a swipe at Kristi Noem's previous role in Donald Trump's administration while also referencing the backlash connected to Noem's memoir.

Smith wrote, 'Don't worry buddy, Kristi Noem isn't around anymore.'

The comment quickly attracted attention because many users interpreted it as a direct nod to the controversy surrounding Noem's admission in her memoir that she had killed a dog. That story sparked fierce criticism when it first surfaced and has continued to follow Noem politically and publicly.

Not long after Smith's post gained traction online, Kristi Noem responded directly. In a sharp reply, she wrote, 'Oh but I am...And I love puppies. You...? ...not so much.'

Oh but I am…And I love puppies ❤️. You…? …not so much. https://t.co/CydK4cOb3U — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) May 13, 2026

The response marked Noem's first major activity on the platform after an extended break from social media. Although she did not explain why she had stepped away from X, the timing closely followed the controversy surrounding her husband, Bryon Noem.

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The exchange rapidly spread across social media, with users debating both Smith's original joke and Noem's comeback. Some viewed Smith's comment as another example of political figures revisiting Noem's memoir controversy, while others focused on Noem's decision to return online specifically to address criticism aimed at her.

Bryon Noem Scandal Kept Kristi Noem Out Of The Spotlight

Kristi Noem's social media disappearance followed reports in April about her husband, Bryon Noem. According to reports, Bryon allegedly held conversations with online fetish models and made comments praising their large augmented breasts.

The report further claimed that Bryon Noem had sent money to one of the models and referred to her as a 'goddess'. The allegations soon became a major online talking point, fueling intense scrutiny of the Noem family.

The controversy became even more noticeable because Kristi Noem had previously maintained a highly active online presence. Her sudden silence led many observers to speculate that the family was trying to avoid further public attention while the allegations circulated.

At the time, a representative for Kristi Noem addressed the situation in comments given to The New York Post. The representative said, 'Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they asked for privacy and prayers at the time.' The statement offered one of the few direct responses to the scandal, as neither Kristi nor Bryon Noem publicly discussed the allegations in detail.

The situation surrounding Bryon Noem also sparked extensive online discussion due to the unusual nature of the allegations. Images released online in April reportedly showed Bryon with balloons seemingly placed on his chest, adding another layer to the controversy that spread widely across social media platforms.

While Kristi Noem stayed silent throughout much of the fallout, her latest post against Senator Tina Smith has now pulled her back into public political debate. Rather than addressing the allegations involving her husband, Noem instead chose to confront criticism aimed directly at her own reputation.