Kate Middleton will be a key player in keeping the peace between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry when the latter visits the U.K. in June with Meghan Markle and their children.

The reunion is anticipated to be an awkward one given the alleged rift between the royals following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Oprah interview. But the Duchess of Cambridge will reportedly ease the tension.

Royal biographer Katie Nicholl said the mum-of-three "has always been a real peacemaker" because she "values family and has been really close with Harry over the years." She said "there will no doubt be awkward conversations and briefings and discussions on how to handle Harry and Meghan's return."

There is also the uncertainty of whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will "play a part in the Jubilee." "But I believe Kate will be a real key player in making peace with Harry and Meghan, even if it's for show and just for the Jubilee," Nicholl told Closer magazine.

She said that tensions are likely going to be high during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's U.K. visit. But Kate Middleton "will do what she can to heal the rift." She added, "I know this year Kate and William – and Harry and Meghan too – will want to make things as easy as possible for the Queen."

Nicholl claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit could even potentially "soften" their alleged feud with the royals. She said having the couple "back in the fold, in whatever capacity, even just for the attendance, would be really positive for the royals, not only for the image, but for the family itself."

"While I hear that tensions are still very high between Harry and Meghan and the royals, I think there are discussions about how to soften things this year," she explained.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to join the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II in June. It is said that the couple also wants to bring their children Archie and Lilibet. But the duke has yet to settle the matter of police protection for his family while in the U.K. given that he is prohibited from paying for it with his own money.