Keira Knightley is entering a new phase in her career with Black Doves, the Netflix spy thriller that sees her portray Helen Webb, a mother, political wife and assassin living a dangerous double life. The series marks Knightley's return to a major television role after years focused primarily on film, showcasing her move beyond the period dramas and films that helped define her career.

The Netflix series, created by Joe Barton, follows Helen as she balances family life with her work as an operative for the covert organisation Black Doves. When her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is killed, Reed (Sarah Lancashire), her boss, realises Helen may be in danger. She persuades Sam (Ben Whishaw), a former Black Dove and Helen's friend, to come out of retirement and protect her.

The reunion leads Helen and Sam to investigate Jason's death while uncovering a wider conspiracy with international implications.

How 'Black Dove' Changes Keira Knightley's Screen Image

Knightley has long been recognised for her performances in costume dramas, including Pride and Prejudice and Atonement. However, Black Doves places her in a very different setting, combining intense action sequences with a story about identity, friendship and the challenges of living a double life.

In an interview with The Times, Knightley said Helen's contradictions were what attracted her to the role. The character is both a devoted mother and a trained killer whose life depends on secrecy and deception.

'Helen was just so weird and incorporated so many strange, oppositional things at the same time,' Knightley said.

Knightley also welcomed the opportunity to work closer to home after years of projects that required travel. She said she was drawn to a character complex enough to sustain her interest through a long production schedule and potentially multiple seasons.

Barton praised Knightley's ability to portray characters who appear constrained while trying to escape expectations placed upon them. He highlighted how her previous work, from serious dramas to unexpected projects such as Pirates of the Caribbean and Domino, demonstrated her range as an actor.

'Black Doves' Blends Spy Action With Human Drama

Black Doves delivers assassinations, political intrigue and high-stakes action while exploring the human cost of maintaining a double life. Barton said the series differs from shows such as Slow Horses because it operates in a more heightened spy world, drawing inspiration from the larger-than-life style of franchises such as James Bond and Mission: Impossible.

Central to the story is Helen's relationship with Sam, one of the few people who understands her true identity. Knightley said, 'They're allowed to be their whole selves,' highlighting the trust and friendship beneath the series' action.

The role also allows Knightley to explore the tension between Helen's responsibilities as a parent and her dangerous profession, creating a character who exists between two very different worlds.

Keira Knightley's Thriller Future Could Continue

With Black Doves showcasing Knightley in a different genre, attention has turned towards the possibility of future seasons. Barton said he is currently working in a writers' room for a potential third season, although no official announcement has been made.

The series marks a shift in the type of roles Knightley is exploring. Her last live-action television role was in the BBC adaptation of Doctor Zhivago in 2002, before she returned to television with Black Doves more than two decades later.

After years of film work, the Netflix thriller offers Knightley a new platform built around action, espionage and a character who refuses to fit neatly into one category.