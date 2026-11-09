American comedian Dave Chappelle sparked criticism in New York on Saturday, 7 November, after joking that Charlie Kirk's murder had improved his mood. The remarks, made during his Karmageddon performances at Madison Square Garden, drew criticism from supporters of the late Turning Point USA founder. Critics also highlighted Kirk's previous defence of Chappelle following an onstage attack in 2022.

The backlash followed the circulation of a video showing Chappelle discussing Kirk's killing during one of his performances. Kirk, 31, was fatally shot at Utah Valley University on 10 September 2025. Tyler Robinson has been charged with his murder and has pleaded not guilty.

Audience Reacts to 'Scary' Public Speaker Routine

Chappelle acknowledged the sensitivity of his comments before telling the audience, 'It's scary being a public speaker.'

He then said, 'Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered, and I shouldn't say this publicly, but I feel better.'

The comedian continued by describing how he sometimes found himself unexpectedly cheerful before remembering Kirk's death. His remarks prompted a mixture of laughter and shock from the audience, although the circulating footage does not establish the full context of his routine.

When Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage, Charlie stood up for him.



After Charlie was murdered in an act of political violence himself, Chappelle is joking about it. https://t.co/4U80RjS8Pc pic.twitter.com/6NcLT2t6h8 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 8, 2026

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson drew attention to Kirk's earlier comments defending Chappelle, contrasting them with the comedian's latest remarks.

Other X users called the joke disrespectful. One accused Chappelle of mocking someone who had defended him, while another questioned whether a similar joke about Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination would be acceptable.

A woman claiming to have attended one of Chappelle's performances in Nashville said she and her husband were shocked by what they perceived as the sincerity behind his remarks. Her account has not been independently verified.

Kirk's widow, Erika, also condemned comedians and commentators who treat political assassination as entertainment, describing the practice as 'beyond disgusting'. Although her statement came amid the backlash, she did not explicitly name Chappelle.

To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting.



My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our… — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) November 8, 2026

Kirk's 2022 Hollywood Bowl Defence Resurfaces

The criticism carries another dimension because Kirk publicly defended Chappelle after an audience member attacked him during a Los Angeles performance on 3 May 2022.

Chappelle was performing at the Hollywood Bowl when Isaiah Lee rushed onto the stage and tackled him. Security intervened, and police subsequently recovered a replica handgun fitted with a knife blade. Chappelle escaped without injury.

Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to pursue felony charges. Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer subsequently filed four misdemeanour counts against Lee, including battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorised access to the stage area and interfering with a live performance.

On 5 May 2022, Kirk criticised then-District Attorney George Gascón's decision not to pursue felony charges, warning that it sent a troubling message about political violence.

He described the decision as 'Sinister & Un-American', arguing that attacks against outspoken public figures should never be encouraged.

That post resurfaced after Chappelle's latest performance, prompting accusations of hypocrisy from Kirk's supporters.

Elon Musk also joined the criticism, writing, 'Shame, shame, shame on Chappelle.' The tech billionaire also called the comedian 'cruel' and 'not funny.'

Shame, shame, shame on Chappelle https://t.co/UBsY1txWWD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 8, 2026

The reaction also contrasted with Chappelle's previous remarks about Kirk's killing. In his Netflix special Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable, released in December 2025, the comedian acknowledged that witnessing the consequences of such violence had shaken him.

Dave Chappelle is cruel https://t.co/UNQhGV1J4p — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2026

'If you talk for a living and see Charlie Kirk get murdered that way, I'm gonna be honest, I was shook,' he said.

Chappelle is just not funny anymore https://t.co/0djfJz0ILs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2026

Now, the contrast between those earlier concerns and his latest joke has become central to the backlash.