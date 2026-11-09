R&B singer Chris Brown is entangled in an escalating financial dispute after the mother of his four-year-old daughter subpoenaed his business managers for access to his private banking and commercial records.

Legal filings on Monday, 9 November 2026, reveal that influencer Diamond Brown is seeking a forensic examination of the Grammy-winning performer's corporate accounts to ascertain his true income after his business representatives formally objected to disclosing the documentation.

The Fight Over Chris Brown's Finances

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Diamond subpoenaed the singer's business managers to obtain details of his finances. However, they objected to the request, leaving the two sides at an impasse over the disclosure of the records.

Diamond says the information is necessary to establish Brown's actual income and to determine what he can reasonably contribute to their daughter's upbringing.

The influencer estimates Brown's net worth at approximately $50 million (about £37.3 million), although the figure has not been independently verified. She says she currently receives around $7,000 (about £5,200) each month.

She says the current arrangement is insufficient and asks the court to award at least $30,000 (roughly £22,400) in monthly child support.

Diamond has also told the court she has approximately $10,000 (around £7,500) in cash and savings, which she cites as part of her argument for obtaining financial assistance.

Why Diamond Is After More Than $30,000

The latest disagreement follows an earlier request in which Diamond outlined proposed monthly expenses of approximately $45,000 (roughly £34,000) for herself and Lovely.

Her proposed expenses included approximately $23,000 (about £17,200) for housing and household costs, alongside another $20,000 (approximately £15,000) for their daughter's education, healthcare and extracurricular activities. Among the individual expenses listed were childcare, clothing, lessons and savings for college.

Diamond acknowledged in her earlier filing that Brown already pays for the four-bedroom home where she lives with Lovely and hands her approximately $7,000 (about £5,200) in monthly spending money. She also said he had purchased her a car and covered utility bills.

Despite these contributions, Diamond said that the existing arrangement did not adequately meet the financial requirements she had outlined.

Chris Brown Disputes Diamond's Claim

Brown has publicly challenged Diamond's portrayal of his financial contributions. In an October Instagram statement, the singer claimed he paid $10,000 (around £7,500) per month, rather than the approximately $7,000 cited by Diamond, and that he covered housing, two cars, schooling, and medical expenses.

He also rejected her suggestion that he was not involved in their daughter's life, claiming he had not seen Lovely for seven months because Diamond was preventing him from seeing her.

'NOT ENTERTAINING IGNORANCE!' the singer posted on Instagram, alleging Diamond wasn't telling the truth. 'Not allowing me to have time with my child so you can run with a false narrative to the court is disgusting. There is no 50/50 parenting.

'I LITERALLY PAY FOR EVERYTHING, her cars (2), her HOUSE, SCHOOLING, MEDICAL, and 10K a month. I haven't seen my daughter in 7 months. I DON'T CARE ABOUT BITTER BABYMOMMA or who she date. I CARE ABOUT MY CHILD. I wanna know what she tells Lovely when she asks about her dad,' he added, per an XXL report.

The California family court has not yet issued a formal ruling on Diamond's motion to compel production of business records or on the requested maintenance increase.