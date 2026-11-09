Zachariah Schuck remains missing more than two weeks after his last DoorDash delivery near Monaca on Thursday 22 October. North Sewickley Township police in the Pittsburgh area last placed the 32-year-old on Route 51 that evening. His car was later found abandoned on Croxall Avenue.

Township police identify Croxall Avenue as the street where the car was found. Carl Schuck, his father, wrote that the driver's mobile phone lost coverage around the same time. In his public appeal on Facebook, he described a doorbell camera image too indistinct to establish who was in the vehicle.

'I am looking for any help to find Zach. The priority is to locate him or find out what happened to him. Any information is appreciated,' Carl wrote.

The Hour After Zachariah Schuck's Last Delivery

Township police put Schuck's final DoorDash delivery at 6:30pm. The road named in their account is where he was seen later that evening. In his appeal, Carl placed the delivery in the Monaca area without specifying a street or an address.

'Zach has been missing since Thursday 22 Oct. He was delivering for doordash. The last delivery was at about 6:30pm in the monaca area.'

The Route 51 sighting falls between the two times in Carl's appeal, the delivery and the loss of phone coverage. Police put the sighting between 7:30pm and 8pm. Their account gives no precise spot on the road or direction of travel.

Roughly an hour and a half separates the delivery from the time Carl said the car was parked on Croxall Avenue. Schuck's movements after his last known sighting remain unaccounted for.

A Doorbell Image in the Search for Zachariah Schuck

By about 8pm, the car Schuck had been driving was on a different road. Carl described it as parked. His account explains why even the presence of a doorbell camera left open the question of who had been in the vehicle.

'Cellphone coverage was lost around 8:00pm. The car He was driving was parked abandoned on Crozall Ave at about 8:00pm. The doorbell camera did not pick up a clear picture to verify who was in the car.'

The police account spells the street name Croxall Avenue. Carl later said the car was found on Saturday 24 October, following a social media tip. How long the car had been parked there and who had driven it to the avenue remain unclear. Carl's post does not specify where the phone was when it lost coverage.

Police Investigation Into Zachariah Schuck's Disappearance

The public account gives no make or registration for the car. For anyone who might recognise Schuck, the appeal includes a description of the driver and the clothes he wore that Thursday. He is 6ft (1.83m) tall, with green eyes and brown hair.

When Schuck was last seen on 22 October, he was wearing a blue and red flannel shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

The North Sewickley Township Police Department in Beaver County stated in a Facebook update that the case remained under investigation.

Anyone with information about Schuck's whereabouts is urged to contact the North Sewickley Township Police Department at 724-843-3421 or 724-843-8118.