Adele, the multi-award-winning Grammy singer, surprisingly returns to the spotlight.

The 'Rolling in the Deep' hitmaker is set to make her feature film debut in Cry to Heaven, an adaptation of Anne Rice's 1982 novel, directed by Tom Ford. Her acting project has reignited hopes that she may also return to music. Although neither project has been fully unveiled, the developments have prompted fans to wonder whether Adele is entering a new creative chapter.

The singer announced plans for an extended break from music in 2024, after completing a series of performances in Munich and her Las Vegas residency. She had already said she wanted some time away after her Weekends With Adele residency, making it clear that she had no immediate plans to return to recording or touring. The latest reports have fuelled renewed interest among fans.

Adele's Acting Debut in Star-Studded Film

Adele is joining an ensemble cast for Cry to Heaven. The film is also set to feature Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Colin Firth, Thandiwe Newton, Mark Strong, Paul Bettany and Adolescence star Owen Cooper.

The project marks Tom Ford's third film as a director following A Single Man and Nocturnal Animals. Adapted from Anne Rice's historical novel, the story follows the unlikely partnership between a Venetian noble and a castrated maestro from Calabria as they seek success in the highly competitive world of opera.

The film was originally eyed for release in 2026. However, according to The Times, filming has been completed, and it is now expected to arrive in 2027. Neither the studio nor the filmmakers has officially confirmed a release date.

This acting role adds another dimension to Adele's career and suggests her creative ambitions are expanding beyond music.

Fans Anticipate a New Album Despite Hiatus

The film announcement has arrived as rumours continue to swirl around a possible new album.

Reports have suggested the singer has been developing new material inspired by fame, family life and her connection to London. Some reports have suggested that the project could arrive in 2026, with speculation ranging from a surprise release to a traditional album rollout.

However, Adele has not officially announced a fifth studio album. Her management has denied reports that she has been recording with producer Paul Epworth.

Despite the lack of official confirmation, fans have expressed excitement on social media. Some users pointed to the coincidence of a major film role and the album rumours as a sign that new music could eventually be on the way.

Why Adele Took a Break After Her Las Vegas Residency

Adele has repeatedly expressed her desire to take a break from the demands of performing to pursue other interests. Her Las Vegas residency ended in November 2024.

The hitmaker also expressed reservations about touring because of the disruption it can create to family life. Her son, Angelo, whom she shares with former husband Simon Konecki, remains her top priority. That extended absence from music is one reason the latest comeback rumours have attracted so much attention.

Her most recent album, 30, was released in November 2021. She has not announced any public performances since completing her live shows in 2024.