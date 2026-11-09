Justin Timberlake says his 2006 hit 'What Goes Around... Comes Around' was sparked by a friend's blunt remark about a failing relationship, not his own high-profile split from Britney Spears.

Speaking on Complex's Re-Rank series on Thursday, 5 November 2026, the singer recalled abruptly ending a phone call after hearing the line that became the song's hook.

Timberlake and Spears dated from 1999 to 2002, leading fans and media to draw parallels between their separation and Timberlake's heartbreak anthems for years.

The True Inspiration and Creation of 'What Goes Around'

Timberlake, 45, used the interview to challenge speculation about the song's origins. He explained that its story belonged to a friend who had been discussing difficulties in his own relationship.

The singer said he asked permission to turn that experience into music. His friend replied with an uncompromising suggestion.

'Yeah, torch that b****. What goes around comes around.'

Timberlake recognised the potential immediately. 'I have to go. Thank you,' he recalled telling his friend before ending the call to pursue the idea.

The conversation, he suggested, gave him a starting point that required little further searching. He said he wrote the track in 'damn near 20 minutes', recalling how readily the material came together.

He also reflected on the interlude and the approximately 10-minute music video that accompanied the song. The video was a separate production, rather than part of the original writing session, but Timberlake regarded the finished project as particularly successful.

During Re-Rank, he placed 'What Goes Around... Comes Around' among the two strongest songs of his career. It was the first track he wrote for FutureSex/LoveSounds, his second solo album, released in 2006.

The single became his third consecutive US Billboard Hot 100 number one in March 2007. It also earned him the Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance in 2008.

The Britney Spears Connection and Memoir Fallout

The song's subject matter made comparisons with 'Cry Me a River' difficult to avoid. Released in 2002, that earlier single had a music video featuring a woman who resembled Spears, fuelling speculation about the former couple's separation.

Timberlake's latest account concerns the inspiration for 'What Goes Around... Comes Around'. It does not resolve every question about 'Cry Me a River' or rewrite how listeners interpreted the songs at the time.

Spears revisited the relationship in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me. She alleged that Timberlake had been unfaithful during their time together. She also wrote that she ended a pregnancy while they were dating, saying he did not want to become a father then.

She criticised the 'Cry Me a River' video and the public reaction to their separation. Spears recalled being described in the news media as a 'harlot who'd broken the heart of America's golden boy'.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake songs about each other over the years.



A thread: pic.twitter.com/GgnsUE3Prq — coco (@cocorukus) November 7, 2026

On 28 January 2024, Spears posted an Instagram apology for potentially offending people mentioned in her memoir. She did not explicitly identify Timberlake as its recipient, although she praised his song 'Selfish' and shared a clip of him with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Spears subsequently deleted the post. Her message did not amount to an explicit retraction of the allegations in her book.