Pierce Brosnan has given Callum Turner a major endorsement in the race to become the next James Bond, calling his former co-star 'so strong' and praising the qualities he believes are essential to playing the iconic British spy.

The former 007 actor shared his thoughts in an interview with Vanity Fair, saying that although he admires all the performers reportedly being considered for the coveted role, Turner stands out to him.

Brosnan, 73, previously worked with the Fantastic Beasts actor in the 2017 drama The Only Living Boy in New York, in which they portrayed father and son. His comments add to the growing support for Turner, whose name has increasingly featured among the leading contenders to replace Daniel Craig.

Pierce Brosnan Praises Callum Turner's James Bond Potential

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Brosnan made clear that he is following the casting speculation with considerable interest, although he no longer has any involvement in deciding who will inherit the famous licence to kill.

'Oh, I'm just an audience member now. I'm just the man in the street who is eager to see who is going to play this epic role of cinematic history,' he said. He then singled out Turner, explaining that their previous collaboration had allowed him to appreciate the actor's abilities.

'All the men who are on the list now are actors I admire. Callum, Callum Turner is someone I've worked with, and he's so strong,' Brosnan said.

He continued by highlighting the qualities shared by the reported candidates, including their screen presence, physicality and potential to sustain a long career as 007.

'They all have a voice and a physique, and a presence on film. They all have longevity as actors, all of these young men,' he added.

Brosnan stopped short of declaring Turner the definite choice, instead wishing whoever secures the role 'the very best of life and strength and courage'.

Callum Turner Emerges as a Leading James Bond Contender

Turner, 36, has become one of the most frequently discussed names in the search for Craig's successor. His credits include the Fantastic Beasts films, the BBC crime drama The Capture and the war series Masters of the Air.

Reports have linked Turner to screen tests for the next Bond film, alongside Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden and The Crown star Josh O'Connor. A fourth candidate has reportedly been involved in the process, although their identity remains undisclosed. Amazon MGM Studios has not confirmed the reported shortlist.

Turner's reported position in the race has attracted attention beyond Brosnan's endorsement. George Clooney previously expressed support for the actor, describing him as tall, handsome, charming and British. However, Turner has remained guarded about the rumours, previously saying that he knows as much as the public about the casting process.

Despite the growing speculation, Amazon MGM Studios has not announced who will play the next James Bond.

Pierce Brosnan Predicts Fans Will Be 'Blown Away' by New Bond Film

Brosnan also expressed enthusiasm about the direction of the franchise under filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, who has been appointed to direct the upcoming instalment.

'I think we are going to be blown away. I really do,' he said, praising the director's distinctive approach to filmmaking. He described Villeneuve's work as visionary and highlighted his imagination in cinematography and storytelling, adding that he expects the next film to be 'truly magnificent'.

The new Bond project will also feature a screenplay by Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are overseeing the development of the next chapter.

When Will the Next James Bond Be Announced?

Producer Amy Pascal previously suggested that fans could learn the identity of the next James Bond by the end of 2026, describing that timeframe as 'a good bet'. However, she did not confirm a specific announcement date.

Production on the 26th official Bond film has been reported as likely to begin in 2027, with a theatrical release planned for 2028. However, Amazon MGM Studios has not officially confirmed either date.

Brosnan portrayed 007 in four films, beginning with GoldenEye in 1995 and concluding with Die Another Day in 2002. Daniel Craig subsequently took over the role in Casino Royale (2006), eventually appearing in four further instalments before his departure in No Time to Die (2021).

For now, Turner remains one of several actors linked to the role. Brosnan's endorsement adds another influential voice to the conversation, but the identity of the next James Bond remains officially unconfirmed.