Jack Lowden has received a notable endorsement in the race to become the next James Bond, with his Slow Horses co-star Kristin Scott Thomas declaring that the Scottish actor has the qualities needed to play the iconic British spy.

The actress, who portrays MI5 Director-General Diana Taverner in the Apple TV espionage drama, believes Lowden would be an excellent choice to replace Daniel Craig as 007. She pointed out that her co-star has 'that twinkle' and would be 'very, very good' at the role.

Kristin Scott Thomas Backs 'Slow Horses' Co-Star

Scott Thomas, who stars alongside Lowden in Slow Horses, was asked whether he could take over the role previously played by Daniel Craig. In a new interview, she expressed enthusiasm about the prospect, saying: 'Oh God, I wish I knew. He'd be very, very good.'

She went on to praise his personality and screen presence, adding: 'He's got that twinkle, he's cheeky and he's a very, very good actor.'

Her comments add to the growing speculation surrounding Lowden, who has repeatedly been linked with the coveted 007 role as the search for Craig's successor continues.

Jack Lowden Responds to James Bond Speculation

Lowden has remained cautious about the casting rumours, despite his name continuing to feature in reports about the next Bond.

In a separate interview, the Scottish actor acknowledged the attention but declined to fuel further speculation. 'On this... it's all very flattering,' Lowden said.

'It's nice to be mentioned – for any role – and I'm just not really going to add to the noise,' he added.

Reports have suggested that Lowden took part in screen tests in London in October. Callum Turner and Josh O'Connor have also been linked with the process, although no official shortlist has been announced.

The speculation has intensified as fans and bookmakers attempt to predict who will inherit the role. However, neither Lowden nor the other reported candidates has been confirmed as the next James Bond.

Judi Dench Recalls Daniel Craig's 'Skyfall' Decision

As attention turns to the next Bond era, Dame Judi Dench has offered a reminder of the significant creative decisions made during Daniel Craig's time as 007.

Dench, who played MI6 chief M in eight Bond films, has revealed that Craig apparently suggested that her character should be killed off in Skyfall (2012). In her memoir, Is It Too Late to Make a Run for It?, the actress recalled being told about the decision during a lunch with Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, as well as director Sam Mendes.

'Apparently, it was Daniel's idea to have me killed,' Dench wrote.

Her character's departure became one of the defining moments of Craig's Bond tenure. In Skyfall, M is also forced to face the prospect of being replaced by Gareth Mallory, played by Ralph Fiennes, before the story reaches its tragic conclusion.

What We Know About the Next James Bond Film

The next Bond film is expected to mark a new chapter for the long-running franchise. Denis Villeneuve has been appointed to direct, while Steven Knight is attached to write the screenplay.

Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are involved in developing the next instalment. Pascal previously suggested that an announcement about the next James Bond could come before the end of 2026, although the studio has not confirmed a specific date.

Production plans for the next instalment remain unconfirmed, with the studio yet to announce an official filming start date. For now, Lowden remains one of several names attracting attention. Scott Thomas's endorsement may add to the enthusiasm surrounding his candidacy, but the final decision rests with the filmmakers and producers.

Until an official announcement arrives, the identity of the next James Bond remains one of the franchise's biggest unanswered questions.