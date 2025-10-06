Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny have officially announced their engagement on 5 October 2025, taking fans by surprise after years of speculation about their relationship status. The American actors, known for their roles in Straight Outta Compton and Star, respectively, shared the happy news through a joint Instagram post featuring intimate photos and a caption that read, 'Engaged to the love of my life'.

The announcement has sparked renewed interest in their love story, which spans ten years, including a high-profile romance, a break-up, and a heartfelt reunion.

Early Connection and Friendship Began in 2015

Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny first met in 2015 at a Teen Vogue party, where their friendship quickly blossomed. Although there was mutual attraction, the pair kept their bond private while focusing on their rising careers in Hollywood.

As Destiny revealed in a 2019 We The Urban interview, 'I had shamefully liked Keith since we met though. We were just friends for a minute.' During this early stage, both stars avoided public attention, preferring to nurture their connection away from the spotlight.

Going Public as a Power Couple from 2018 to 2021

By 2018, Powers and Destiny began appearing publicly together, marking the start of their romantic relationship. They attended red carpet events and shared joint interviews, quickly earning the admiration of fans who viewed them as one of Hollywood's most stylish and grounded young couples.

Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers are the cutest 💕 pic.twitter.com/apEaM4K4j4 — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) April 18, 2020

Despite their growing popularity, both remained cautious about revealing too much. Powers shared in interviews that being in the public eye added pressure to their relationship, so they made efforts to keep certain aspects private while celebrating each other's success.

The 2022 Break-Up and Continued Friendship

In January 2022, multiple outlets confirmed that the couple had split after four years together. Sources close to the pair stated they were taking time to focus on personal growth and individual careers.

Unlike many celebrity break-ups, theirs was amicable. They remained close friends and continued to support each other publicly. Their frequent appearances at industry events and friendly social media interactions kept rumours alive that a reconciliation might be possible.

Fans speculated that the couple had never truly moved on from one another, given their consistent show of mutual respect and affection.

Reconciliation and Renewed Commitment in 2024–2025

Hints of a reunion began surfacing in late 2023, with the couple spotted together at several events. In February 2025, Destiny confirmed in an interview that they were back together, calling Powers her 'special someone' and adding that they were 'more than best friends'.

Powers later echoed similar sentiments in May 2025, telling People magazine: 'We could fight. We might not talk to each other for a minute. But we love each other. We come back.' He also described their relationship as being rooted in friendship and unconditional support.

The Surprise Engagement Announcement

On 5 October 2025, the couple revealed their engagement on Instagram, sharing a series of elegant photos featuring Destiny's engagement ring. The understated announcement reflected their preference for privacy and authenticity.

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the post with congratulations, celebrating a love story that has come full circle.

While no wedding details have been shared, the engagement marks a new chapter for Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny, whose enduring relationship continues to captivate audiences worldwide.