Kelly Brook has revealed that a doctor recently offered her the diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss, a suggestion she dismissed as 'insane' while discussing body image pressures ahead of her upcoming appearance on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

Speaking on Elizabeth Day's How To Fail podcast, the 45-year-old model and presenter opened up about ageing, confidence, early fame and why she refuses to lean on fast-acting slimming injections despite their growing popularity in entertainment circles.

Brook Says She Refused Doctor's Offer of Mounjaro

Speaking on the podcast, Brook said she was taken aback when a doctor proposed she try Mounjaro, a drug licensed for treating type 2 diabetes but widely known for its strong weight loss effects.

'I was offered Mounjaro literally last week by a doctor. Isn't that insane?' she told Day, adding that she immediately questioned why she would need it. According to Brook, the doctor responded that 'everyone's on it', but she declined, emphasising that she has no interest in relying on medication for cosmetic reasons.

Brook said she is 'precious' about her body and prefers to maintain her health through lifestyle rather than rapid slimming drugs. She noted that she ran a marathon at 45 this year and feels proud of the strength and resilience her body has shown over time.

Her comments come at a time when weight loss injections have become a prominent cultural trend, prompting health officials to warn the public against using these medications without medical need.

Reflecting on Fame, Body Image and Ageing

Brook also used the interview to revisit her early career as a swimwear and glamour model in the 1990s. She explained that she signed with an agency at 16, insisting from the outset that she would not pose topless or do Page Three, but was comfortable working in lingerie and swimwear. Despite the success that followed, she recalled feeling disconnected from the sexualised image created around her, describing herself instead as someone who enjoys humour and playfulness.

She said that being so young in an industry shaped heavily by media narratives left her vulnerable to criticism, adding that the 1990s environment offered little opportunity for women to speak back. Brook contrasted that with today's landscape, where social media has allowed public figures to present themselves more authentically.

At 45, she said she feels more confident setting boundaries and no longer feels the need to conform to unrealistic ideals. She noted that she focuses on health, stability and authenticity rather than striving to match her younger self.

Preparing for the I'm A Celebrity Jungle

Brook is set to join the new series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! after previously saying she would never take part due to fears around the trials. She told Day she has entered what she calls her 'don't give a damn era', choosing to embrace experiences that once intimidated her.

Some tabloids have reported that producers may assess her swimwear ahead of the jungle, though Brook has not commented on those claims. She said only that she has been preparing by adjusting her routine, cutting back on caffeine and reflecting on how she will handle the physical challenges.

As discussions around body image and weight loss drugs continue to dominate entertainment coverage, Brook's refusal of Mounjaro and her candid reflections highlight a shift toward prioritising long-term health and self-acceptance over rapid transformation.