In a raw, unfiltered appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast on October 15, Kim Kardashian laid bare the darker side of her marriage with Kanye West, detailing what she called 'unsettling' manic episodes that upended their life together.

She also forcefully rejected past accusations that she 'kidnapped' their daughter. Between financial chaos, emotional volatility, and conflicting public narratives, her revelations deepen the lens on one of the most significant celebrity splits of our time.

The reality TV star, 44, discussed her marriage and co-parenting challenges in a wide-ranging interview, according to People and Entertainment Weekly.

'Unsettling' Episodes and Financial Strain

Kardashian said West, now legally known as Ye, would sometimes give away expensive assets such as their Lamborghinis during what she called his manic episodes.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said she often returned home to find their luxury cars gone, describing the experience as both 'emotionally and financially unsafe,' according to People.

'I didn't feel safe emotionally or financially,' Kardashian said. 'You didn't know what you were going to get when you wake up, and that's a really unsettling feeling.'

She linked West's erratic behaviour to his previously disclosed bipolar disorder, according to Vanity Fair.

'It's Not a Kidnapping, It's a Divorce'

The mother of four also responded to West's previous accusations that she tried to keep their children away from him.

In February 2022, West claimed Kardashian had attempted to 'kidnap' their daughter, Chicago, after a birthday party dispute, as reported by The Times of India.

In the podcast, Kardashian rejected that claim, saying, 'It's not a kidnapping. It's a divorce.'

She said she has never prevented West from seeing their children and that she even allowed international travel whenever he asked, according to EW.

Kardashian said she often woke up to online posts from West alleging that she had restricted access to their children.

She called those claims false, explaining that she only limited contact when she felt situations were 'super unhealthy' for them, EW reported.

Co-Parenting Struggles and Limited Contact

Kardashian said her four children--North, 11; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 6--live with her full-time.

She added that it had been 'a couple of months' since West last saw them, though she denied blocking contact.

Communication, she said, remains sporadic. People reported.

Describing co-parenting as 'not easy,' Kardashian said she works to maintain regular routines for the children despite 'public narratives' about their parents' relationship.

'I just try to keep the kids' best interests at the centre of everything,' she told Vanity Fair.

Reflecting on a 'Toxic' Marriage

Reflecting on her marriage, Kardashian called it 'toxic,' citing emotional volatility and 'an unwillingness to change.' The couple married in 2014 and finalised their divorce in 2022.

'I stayed as long as I could for the family,' she said, adding that she eventually prioritised her 'safety and mental health,' according to People.

She also mentioned West's 2022 music video Eazy, which depicted the rapper abducting and burying a clay figure resembling comedian Pete Davidson.

Kardashian said the portrayal — which came while she was dating Davidson — was 'unfair and emotionally damaging,' EW reported.

Despite those experiences, Kardashian told Vanity Fair she has 'no regrets' about building a family with West and remains open to love in the future--'someone with substance and emotional maturity.'

West Yet to Respond

As of now, West and his team have not publicly responded to Kardashian's remarks.

People reported that West has previously accused Kardashian of controlling their children's image and manipulating media coverage.

Earlier interviews cited by News.com.au show West alleging that Kardashian used their children for publicity — claims she has repeatedly denied.

Observers expect that the rapper, who recently returned to social media after a long absence, may issue a response in the coming days as the latest remarks continue to trend online.