King Charles III is facing renewed speculation about his future after a RadarOnline report, citing unnamed sources, claimed he could abdicate in favour of Prince William. Buckingham Palace has not announced that the King intends to step down, and the claims have not been independently verified.

The report follows the King's nine-day Caribbean tour, which ran from 27 October to 4 November 2026. Buckingham Palace confirmed that the itinerary included The Bahamas, Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda, where Charles attended the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Charles turned 78 on 14 November 2026. The Palace has not published a prognosis.

Speaking to reporters after the tour, a senior palace aide described the visit as complex and challenging but ultimately very successful. The aide also said the King had demonstrated his statecraft 'both by word and deed'.

RadarOnline published its report on 20 November, citing several unnamed royal sources. One claimed Charles was not well following the tour, while another alleged he would abdicate. A third claimed he was 'much sicker than the palace lets on'.

What the Abdication Claims Actually Say

The report makes two stark claims. One source suggested Charles could step aside in 2027, allowing the Prince of Wales to succeed him. Another claimed the King would rather hand over the throne than spend his final days working. Neither claim has been independently substantiated.

The insider behind the 2027 claim also said William would reign as King William V. However, his regnal name would be entirely his own choice. Edward VIII was the last British monarch to abdicate, in December 1936.

The report also points to family controversies as sources of pressure. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on 19 February 2026 on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The investigation concerns alleged disclosures of confidential information to Jeffrey Epstein during his time as a UK trade envoy. He was released under investigation, has not been charged and has denied any wrongdoing.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, relocated to Britain in August 2026 following reports that they would move from California. More than six years after leaving the UK, they have not resumed official royal duties and remain non-working members of the Royal Family.

What Buckingham Palace Has Confirmed About His Health

Charles announced his cancer diagnosis in February 2024, after the disease was detected during a procedure for benign prostate enlargement. The Palace has not disclosed the type of cancer.

In December 2025, the Palace said Charles had 'responded exceptionally well to treatment' and that his cancer treatment schedule could be reduced in the New Year. The statement did not say he was cured or in remission.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson discussed the King's illness in an April 2026 interview with The Royalist podcast. He said Charles was 'living with cancer' and suggested he would continue to do so. Jobson also said the King, driven by a strong sense of duty, had no intention of standing down. These were Jobson's views, not a new medical statement from Buckingham Palace.

The Palace's public health updates offer no support for the anonymous sources' claims about the King's condition.

As of 24 November 2026, Buckingham Palace has not publicly confirmed any abdication plan or timetable. RadarOnline's claims rest entirely on unnamed royal sources. Until the Palace says otherwise, Charles remains on the throne.