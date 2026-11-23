Prince William is reportedly resisting a Christmas reunion with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Britain, according to royal correspondent Robert Jobson.

The claim, published on Monday, 23 November 2026, relies on unnamed insiders rather than a public statement from the Prince of Wales. Harry and Meghan returned to Britain in August after six years in California. Their move has not changed their status as non-working members of the royal family, but it has renewed attention to their relationship with senior royals.

Yet the suggestion that the Sussexes have been deliberately snubbed is disputed. Alex Rayner, a friend of Harry's, says the couple have not been excluded from the family's festive plans.

Prince William's Reported Position Raises Questions Over Christmas Invitations

In his Daily Mail column, Jobson wrote that 'William is not budging' and that insiders attributed the ongoing division to a lack of trust. His account did not establish that William had personally blocked any invitation.

Jobson said the Sussexes were not expected to attend Catherine, Princess of Wales's Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on 11 December. Westminster Abbey has confirmed the event, but the royal household has not publicly announced the reported absence of Harry and Meghan.

He also suggested they would miss King Charles III's pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace and the royal family's traditional Christmas gathering at Sandringham in Norfolk. These are expectations reported by the columnist, not a confirmed list of invitations or refusals.

Rayner offered a contrasting account in comments to journalist Richard Eden. 'They haven't been excluded,' he said, adding that Harry and Meghan were following their own plans. He also claimed the couple spoke to royal relatives more often than the public realised.

His remarks do not confirm that a Christmas reunion will take place. However, they challenge the assumption that missing a family gathering necessarily means the couple was denied an invitation.

A September letter from the King's Lord Chamberlain, Lord Benyon, reaffirmed the Sussexes' exclusion from official royal duties. It described them as 'akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests'. The communication addressed their public role, not their private family relationships.

Prince William Reunion Unconfirmed as Harry Discusses Christmas at Home

Meanwhile, Harry spoke warmly about living in Britain during an appearance on ITV's This Morning on Friday, 20 November. He told presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary that Archie and Lilibet were enjoying school and had grown more confident since moving to the UK.

He also discussed the family's Christmas preparations, saying that Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland, were likely to handle the cooking. His comments provided details of their holiday at home but offered no confirmation of plans involving William or the King.

Jobson also highlighted the Sussexes' appearance at Winter Wonderland in London's Hyde Park on Wednesday, 18 November. According to the correspondent, Harry rode the dodgems with Archie, while Meghan watched with Lilibet.

Jobson questioned the family's public visibility, given their previous emphasis on privacy. That was his interpretation, however, and he offered no evidence that the outing affected William's reported position.

Harry's ITV appearance also promoted the Invictus Games, which Birmingham will host from 10 to 17 July 2027. Organisers say the competition will bring together wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans from around the world.

As Christmas approaches, the family's arrangements remain private. Jobson's account suggests ongoing tensions, while Rayner denies any deliberate snub. Neither account confirms whether William and Harry will meet over the holidays.