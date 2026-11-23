Prince William is reportedly considering a sweeping change to royal titles that could see Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children lose their royal status when he becomes king. The claim appears in royal journalist Tom Sykes's forthcoming book, The Dukes: Edward VIII, Andrew, and Harry ― the Men Who Undermined the Modern Monarchy, according to a report published by the Daily Mail on 22 November. Kensington Palace, however, has not confirmed any such plan.

The alleged proposal would reserve prince and princess titles, alongside His or Her Royal Highness (HRH) styles, for family members carrying out official duties. Harry and Meghan stepped back as working royals in 2020 and subsequently moved to California.

Prince William's Reported Plans for Royal Titles

Sykes claims William wants to make royal status dependent on public service rather than birth alone. A person described as a friend of the Prince of Wales told the author that working royals would undertake tours, diplomatic and government work, and maintain a public role.

'If you are a working royal ... then you will be an HRH and you will have a prince or princess title,' the unnamed source reportedly said.

The same source claimed working royals would receive an allowance, a salary and a residence. Those outside official duties would instead live as private citizens, without publicly funded housing or other special treatment.

The account also suggests Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could choose independent careers, while Prince George's future as heir is 'set in concrete'.

These details remain claims attributed to Sykes and an unnamed source.

'As a matter of policy, we don't comment on books or claims made within them,' Kensington Palace told the Daily Mail.

Representatives for Harry and Meghan were not immediately available for comment.

William has previously spoken publicly about wanting change. During an appearance on Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveler in October 2025, he said: 'I think it's safe to say that change is on my agenda', adding that he wanted to preserve traditions while questioning those that might no longer serve their purpose.

He did not mention royal titles or the Sussexes.

Prince William and Harry's Feud Has Deep Roots

The reported plans come against the backdrop of a fractured relationship between the royal brothers. Tensions reportedly emerged before Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding, when William questioned the speed of their relationship. Harry later said he felt his brother had not been supportive of Meghan.

During the Sussexes' 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry described his relationship with William as having 'space' between them.

'I love William to bits. He's my brother. We've been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But we're on different paths,' he said.

Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare, offered a more damaging account of their relationship. He alleged that William called Meghan 'difficult', 'rude' and 'abrasive' before a 2019 argument turned physical.

Harry wrote that his brother grabbed him by the collar, ripped his necklace and knocked him to the floor, where he landed on a dog bowl.

Harry repeated aspects of the account in a televised interview with 60 Minutes, saying he had been defending his wife. William has not publicly responded to the alleged altercation. The claims remain Harry's account and have not been independently established.

The brothers' estrangement became more public through the Sussexes' interviews and Netflix documentary, which revisited their departure from royal life. Harry and Meghan have since relocated to the UK, but there has been no public indication of a reconciliation with William and Kate Middleton.