Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of using their children as 'Christmas PR fodder' following a family outing in London. The couple visited Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, with Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.

The criticism followed photographs from the attraction's VIP preview, where the family enjoyed rides and festive treats alongside other visitors.

Harry, 42, was pictured riding the dodgems with Archie, while Meghan, 45, queued for churros. Photographs subsequently released by Winter Wonderland showed the children's faces pixelated.

The images attracted criticism from a source quoted by RadarOnline, who questioned whether the outing was intended to generate favourable publicity.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face 'Christmas PR Fodder' Allegations

An anonymous source quoted by RadarOnline accused the Sussexes of allowing family photographs to serve their public image. The insider suggested that Archie and Lilibet were being turned into 'Christmas PR fodder', helping their parents appear relatable while developing their personal brands.

The source also questioned the timing of the appearance and reported arrangements surrounding the photographs. However, the published reporting does not establish that Harry and Meghan organised the outing specifically to improve their public image.

Celebrity public relations expert Mark Borkowski questioned the couple's approach. 'Winter Wonderland? It's a bit naff,' he said. Borkowski also suggested that the Sussexes' recent appearances lacked a consistent strategy.

'I think their attitude is that it's better to be talked about than not talked about, but I can't see any clear strategy,' he added. An eyewitness account published by HELLO! offered a different perspective.

The magazine reported that the family entered through a separate VIP entrance and spent approximately 45 minutes enjoying the attractions. 'They clearly dote on their kids,' a witness said, describing Harry as affectionate and protective towards Archie and Lilibet.

According to the publication, the couple were understood to have approved the release of photographs showing their children's obscured faces. The eyewitness account also described the Sussexes' security arrangements as discreet, allowing the family to move around the attraction without attracting significant attention.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children's Privacy Faces Renewed Scrutiny

The allegations follow years of discussion about how Harry and Meghan balance their children's privacy with public appearances. The couple have generally avoided showing Archie and Lilibet's faces in photographs, although selected family moments have featured in public projects.

Their 2022 Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan prompted similar questions about the distinction between sharing personal experiences and maintaining privacy. At the time, their then-spokesperson Ashley Hansen defended the couple's decision to tell their story publicly.

'They are choosing to share their story, on their terms,' she said in December 2022. The statement concerned the Netflix documentary and was not a response to the latest allegations.

Harry subsequently discussed the Winter Wonderland visit during ITV's This Morning on Friday, 20 November. Speaking to presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, he joked about the discomfort of riding the dodgems at 42 while Archie urged him to keep going.

'Winter Wonderland is great,' Harry said. The Duke of Sussex also recalled visiting the attraction when he was younger, adding that the experience felt different with children.