Royal commentator Maureen Callahan has accused King Charles of 'punishing' Prince William by failing to challenge Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their public engagements. The allegation, reported on 22 November 2026, rests on Callahan's theory of jealousy between the King and his eldest son, not verified evidence of Charles's motives.

The criticism follows the Sussexes' decision to step back from working royal duties in 2020. Queen Elizabeth II rejected their proposed arrangement combining official duties with greater independence. Harry and Meghan have since continued charitable advocacy and commercial activities outside the working monarchy.

Callahan's complaint centres on the King's perceived reluctance to intervene when their appearances attract attention. She argues that this could disadvantage William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, whose engagements represent the monarchy's official work.

Why Callahan Accuses King Charles of Jealousy

Writing in a Daily Mail opinion column, Callahan declared, 'I'm convinced Charles is punishing William because he's jealous of him.'

She connected that opinion to William's popularity and his resemblance to his late mother, Princess Diana.

MAUREEN CALLAHAN: I'm convinced Charles is punishing William because he's jealous of him. How else can you explain the embarrassing concessions the King's just given to Harry and Meghan? https://t.co/XwYcLfCWys pic.twitter.com/Bxb4aGAk9r — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) November 21, 2026

The commentator also suggested Charles might privately welcome Harry attracting attention from his older brother. T

he report, however, offers no account from the King, William or palace officials confirming that interpretation.

One event singled out was Harry and Meghan's appearance at the European Parliament in Brussels on 10 November.

Harry delivered an address on children's online safety at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, while Meghan attended without speaking.

Callahan objected to Meghan later featuring a coat worn at the event on OneOff, a shopping platform offering commission-generating purchase links.

Prince William plans to strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their kids of royal titles when he ascends the throne: report https://t.co/UeNC0JZH9t pic.twitter.com/cna9hc2uun — Page Six (@PageSix) November 22, 2026

She argued that combining advocacy appearances with fashion promotion resembled the arrangement the late Queen had rejected.

That comparison has limits. The Sussexes are no longer working royals, and their attendance at the Brussels event did not make it an official engagement for the Crown.

Harry and Meghan's Activities Renew Royal Titles Criticism

Callahan also questioned the attention surrounding Harry's visit to Ukraine, shortly before William and Catherine's Earthshot Prize engagements in India.

Harry met soldiers and veterans and publicly discussed Ukraine's war with Russia.

She regarded his remarks as inappropriate for someone retaining a royal title. Yet the reporting offers no evidence that Harry scheduled the Ukraine visit to divert publicity from William.

Other examples cited in her column included Harry's appearance at the Clinton Global Initiative and a British television interview.

Callahan contrasted these with William's television appearance, which she considered favourable to his public image.

The columnist argued Charles should have confronted the Sussexes and warned them that their titles could be at risk.

That was a demand made by Callahan, not an announced policy or disciplinary action by Buckingham Palace.

The distinction matters because palace silence cannot, by itself, establish either approval of the Sussexes' ventures or hostility towards William.

Neither conclusion has been confirmed by the people concerned.

Callahan concluded that Charles's refusal to intervene publicly amounted, in her view, to encouraging Harry and Meghan to 'keep doing what they're doing'.

Her criticism identifies no direct instruction from the King permitting or promoting those activities.