Prince Harry's princely title could be at risk under a future reign by Prince William, royal author Tom Sykes claims. But no change has been announced, and the allegation has not been independently verified. The claim has renewed attention on the brothers' relationship, although the account offers no evidence that William has made a decision.

A report by Mandatory on Monday, 23 November 2026, said Kensington Palace had disputed claims about stripping non-working royals of their HRH styles. It cited GB News's account of a response described as having 'no factual basis'. IBTimes UK has not independently verified that reported denial or located an official Palace statement.

The allegation first appeared in the Mail on Sunday on 22 November, ahead of Sykes's forthcoming book, Dukes of Hazard. He claims William may link titles and privileges more closely to official royal duties. No such policy has been announced, and the claim concerns a possible future reign, rather than a decision by the current monarch, King Charles III.

Kensington Palace's Reported Response to Prince Harry's Titles Claim

An earlier response from the Prince and Princess of Wales's office took a different approach. 'As a matter of policy, we don't comment on books or claims made within them,' a spokesperson reportedly told the Mail on Sunday.

Mandatory's later report describes a more direct challenge to Sykes's allegations. However, its supporting link leads to an X post, rather than an accessible official Palace statement or the original GB News article.

That leaves an important gap in the reporting: the wording of the reported denial cannot yet be treated as a directly verified Kensington Palace statement. The distinction matters because the two accounts describe different responses, and neither establishes what William might do as king.

What Tom Sykes Alleges About Prince Harry's Titles

Sykes's account describes a potential 'massive restructuring' of the monarchy. It suggests Harry could lose his princely title, while Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could lose their prince and princess titles.

The proposed approach would reportedly favour royals who undertake public engagements over family members pursuing private careers. Sykes also suggests royal styles and financial privileges could be linked to those duties. The reports mention Meghan, but do not set out a confirmed proposal affecting her.

The distinction between royal styles and peerages is crucial. Removing Harry's princely title or HRH style would not automatically revoke his Duke of Sussex peerage or Meghan's corresponding duchess title. The terms refer to different forms of status and should not be treated as interchangeable.

According to the House of Commons Library, princely titles and HRH styles can be removed through royal prerogative instruments. Legally extinguishing a peerage requires parliamentary legislation. No such legislation concerning Harry has been announced.

Prince Harry's Titles Remain Unchanged After UK Return

Harry and Meghan stepped back from working royal duties in 2020. They retained their Sussex titles but agreed not to use their HRH styles.

The couple returned to Britain in August 2026. In September, a letter issued by the Lord Chamberlain on King Charles III's behalf reaffirmed their status as non-working royals. Their charitable activities remained private rather than official royal engagements.

The letter did not remove Harry's princely title or alter the titles held by Archie and Lilibet. It concerned the couple's existing role, not what William might decide in the future.

William did say 'Change is on my agenda' during a 2025 interview for The Reluctant Traveler. He discussed the future monarchy but did not identify Harry's titles as a target.

The brothers' reported estrangement has fuelled interest in Sykes's account. Yet the alleged plan remains unconfirmed, and the reported Palace rebuttal remains second-hand.