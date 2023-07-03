A new book about the royals alleges that King Charles III bypassed the royal practice of "grace-and-favour" when it came to former royal aide Angela Kelly. He allegedly forced her out of her Windsor home following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

The practice pertains to longtime aides being gifted homes on the royal estate, according to Page Six. Kelly served as Her Majesty's personal assistant and senior dresser for two decades and has worked for her since 1994. During her employment, she was allowed to reside in a cottage in Windsor Home Park. She reportedly also had a room on the same floor as the Queen's private apartments in the Augusta Tower.

Over time, she had gotten close to the late monarch and they had become friends. In a new version of his book "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," royal author Valentine Low shared that "during the late Queen's last years, there was no one outside her immediate family who was closer to her than Angela Kelly."

"Her official title was Personal Assistant, Adviser, and Curator to Her Majesty the Queen... but she was also her confidante, her friend, and the person who looked after her more than anyone else; as Kelly would tell friends, she was effectively the Queen's carer," he wrote in excerpts obtained by The Times.

The 65-year-old reportedly thought she would keep her Windsor home even after Queen Elizabeth II died as a "grace-and-favour" for her loyalty. But King Charles III had other plans. Low cited an unnamed source who said that Kelly "wasn't everybody's cup of tea, but the King had no wish to see her homeless." The insider claimed, "I get the impression that the King just didn't want to be living next door to her."

Low wrote, "Negotiations ensued in which it was suggested that the King would buy her a home near Sheffield, [England], to be near her grandchildren." Buckingham Palace has yet to comment on the author's revelations.

The British designer was among those who paid their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II during the state funeral on Sept. 19, 2022. She took to Instagram to share a photo of her at the service and wrote, "A very sad day for me today. I said goodbye to my best friend" along with a crying face emoji.

Then in April, she confirmed reports that she will be vacating her cottage in Windsor Home Park. She shared a picture of her garden on Instagram and wrote, "Getting ready to say goodbye. I am moving at last to my new home which I will be able to call My Home at last."

She was also photographed after King Charles III's coronation in May loading up her belongings into a Pickfords moving van to be transferred to her new residence.

Picture exclusive: Queen Elizabeth's right-hand woman, Angela Kelly, bids emotional farewell to #Windsor. #royal Read the story in Tuesday's Daily Mail or now via @mailplus https://t.co/sSKIWGwSWA — Richard Eden (@richardaeden) May 15, 2023

We were delighted to help the Queen's Dresser, Angela Kelly, move home from Windsor Castle's grounds this week.



Good luck in your new home Angela, from all of us at Pickfords 🚚💙#hashtags #Pickfords #movinghouse #removals #removalscompany #unitedkingdom pic.twitter.com/EYizWOPSjq — Pickfords (@Pickfords) May 24, 2023

In a response to one comment on her Instagram post, Kelly revealed that she is "moving to the Peak District just further on than Sheffield." She said her new home is "not too far away" from her family. She also shared that her work phone has been disconnected and that she is "looking forward" to her new adventures.

According to reports, King Charles III bought Kelly her new home in exchange for her silence. He no longer wants her to share stories about her former work as his mother's aide as he deemed the updated version of her book, "The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, The Dresser And The Wardrobe" too revealing.

In it, Kelly wrote about Queen Elizabeth II's somber behaviour following Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021. She said "no words were spoken" after she helped the monarch off her coat and hat. Her Majesty "walked to her sitting room, closed the door behind her, and she was alone with her own thoughts."