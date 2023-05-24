Queen Elizabeth II's former dresser Angela Kelly took to social media to share a series of cryptic posts as she announced her departure from her Windsor home.

The 65-year-old fashion designer and dressmaker served as the former monarch's personal assistant and senior dresser for almost 30 years. During her service, Her Majesty granted her rent-free living on the Windsor estate.

But she was left with an uncertain future following Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022. According to the Mirror, King Charles III ultimately asked her to leave her Windsor home and in return, he gave her a new home in Yorkshire where she can be close to her family.

Kelly herself confirmed she is leaving Windsor in an Instagram post in April in which she posted a photo of what appeared to be her garden and wrote, "Getting ready to say goodbye. I am moving at last to my new home which I will be able to call My Home at last."

In response to one comment, she revealed that she is "moving to the Peak District just further on than Sheffield," which is "not too far away" from her family. She shared that her work phone has also been disconnected and that she is "looking forward" to her new adventures.

However, as photos emerged of her moving out her belongings from her Windsor home, she took to her Instagram stories to share a series of cryptic quotes. One read, "No matter how kind and generous you are, you'll never satisfy an ungrateful person. Learning how to remain calm when you're disrespected is a superpower."

In another story, she shared the lyrics of a song called "Broken Angel" which has the line, "You are the one. I miss you so much. Now you're gone."

Kelly's move reportedly comes after King Charles III banned her from sharing any more royal stories in exchange for her new home. She has already published two books about her work as a senior royal aide, which were granted with the Queen's blessing.

But His Majesty is allegedly not a fan of his mother's dressmaker. He felt that the updated version of her book, "The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, The Dresser And The Wardrobe" went "too far" in revealing intimate details about the late Queen.

An unnamed source claimed King Charles III's "concerns were solely about protecting both the dignity of the Queen and the Crown. Nothing has changed with his mother's death. If anything, he is more determined to defend her reputation and her legacy."

In her book, Kelly recalled Her Majesty's behaviour following the funeral of Prince Philip. She wrote, "I helped her off with her coat and hat, and no words were spoken. The Queen then walked to her sitting room, closed the door behind her, and she was alone with her own thoughts."

Kelly was one of Queen Elizabeth II's trusted confidants. In an interview in 2007, she described her relationship with the royal as being "two typical women" who discuss clothes, make-up, and jewellery.

But Prince Harry was not too keen on Kelly's friendship with his grandmother and made this known in his memoir "Spare." He shared that the former royal aide made things difficult when it was time for Meghan Markle to try on the tiara she picked for her wedding, which was an all-diamond tiara made for Queen Mary.

Queen Elizabeth II had urged her to "practice putting it on." But he said Kelly was "being obstructive" and wrote, "to my mind, Angela was a troublemaker, and I didn't need her as an enemy. Above all, she was still in possession of that tiara. She held all the cards." Prince Harry said Kelly eventually turned up at Kensington Palace with the tiara and a release form.