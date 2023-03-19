Mother's Day 2023: Inspirational quotes to share on this special occasion
In the United Kingdom, Mother's Day is annually celebrated on the fourth Sunday of Lent, this year it falls on March 19.
The day is celebrated to honour all the maternal figures including mothers, grandmothers, and more by appreciating all they do for the family.
Here are some quotes to share with your mother and grandmothers on this special occasion.
- "A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's." ― Princess Diana
- "When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know." ― Charley Benetto
- "There is no role in life that is more essential than that of motherhood." ― Elder M. Russell Ballard
- "All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother." ― Abraham Lincoln
- "I believe the choice to become a mother is the choice to become one of the greatest spiritual teachers there is." ― Oprah Winfrey
- "Motherhood: All love begins and ends there." ― Robert Browning
- "Mother is one to whom you hurry when you are troubled." ― Emily Dickinson
- "A mother's love is more beautiful than any fresh flower." ― Debasish Mridha
- "Any mother could perform the jobs of several air-traffic controllers with ease." ― Lisa Alther
- "Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws." ― Barbara Kingsolver
- "Acceptance, tolerance, bravery, compassion. These are the things my mom taught me." ― Lady Gaga
- "To a child's ear, 'mother' is magic in any language." ― Arlene Benedict
- "To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colours of a rainbow." ― Maya Angelou
- "Of all the rights of women, the greatest is to be a mother." ― Lin Yutang
- "My mother is my root, my foundation. She planted the seed that I base my life on, and that is the belief that the ability to achieve starts in your mind." ― Michael Jordan
- "No language can express the power and beauty and heroism of a mother's love." ― Edwin Chapin
- "A child's first teacher is its mother." ― Peng Liyuan
- "A mother is a woman who shows you the light when you just see the dark." ― Grimaldos Robin
- "Mother: the most beautiful word on the lips of mankind." ― Kahlil Gibran
- "We are born of love; Love is our mother." ― Rumi
- "My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw. All I am I owe to my mother. I attribute my success in life to the moral, intellectual and physical education I received from her." ― George Washington
- "Whatever else is unsure in this stinking dunghill of a world, a mother's love is not." ― James Joyce
- "I am sure that if the mothers of various nations could meet, there would be no more wars." ― E. M. Forster
- "Behind all your stories is always your mother's story. Because hers is where yours begin." ― Mitch Albom
- "Having kids—the responsibility of rearing good, kind, ethical, responsible human beings—is the biggest job anyone can embark on." ― Maria Shriver
- "When you are a mother, you are never really alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child." ― Sophia Loren
- "The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation." ― James E. Faust
- "Mother's love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved." ― Erich Fromm
- "Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children." ― William Makepeace Thackeray
- "Only mothers can think of the future - because they give birth to it in their children." ― Maxim Gorky
- "Life began with waking up and loving my mother's face." ― George Eliot
- "It's such a grand thing to be a mother of a mother—that's why the world calls her grandmother." ― Unknown
- "Grandmothers always have time to talk and make you feel special." ― Catherine Pulsifer
- "If nothing is going well, call your grandmother." ― Italian Proverb
- "My grandmother is my angel on earth." ― Catherine Pulsifer
