King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla have reportedly been having marital woes prior to taking over the throne. They have been having arguments that were allegedly exacerbated by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The 76-year-old monarch is said to be "growing tired" of his wife's "controlling ways." A source claimed that he also finds Camilla's "strong taste for the limelight irritating." The insider told Radar Online, "It's an open secret they've been getting on each other's nerves of late."

The Queen Consort, on the other hand, also has her own list of complaints about her husband. She reportedly often gets frustrated with his "cranky" behaviour. The source revealed, "On the occasions they are together, they clash — and the arguing gets extremely heated."

Tensions in their marriage allegedly "sky-rocketed" after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused a senior royal of being racist during their Oprah interview in March last year. The couple claimed that the unnamed royal raised concerns about how dark Archie's skin colour would be even before he was born. They have not, to this day, namedropped the individual but assured that it was not Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Philip.

In his book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors," Tom Bower claimed that it was Camilla who asked about the couple's children. It was during the early days of their relationship and she joked about their child having "ginger Afro hair." But Prince William has since told reporters that they are "very much not a racist family."

In the same interview, Prince Harry also said his father stopped taking his calls, removed his security, and stopped financially supporting him. According to insiders, King Charles III "has been in a wretched mood" since the Oprah interview, and that Camilla has been "keeping her distance."

Those close to the couple have allegedly feared that they would be heading for a divorce after 17 years of marriage. But in a turnaround, King Charles III acknowledged Camilla's sacrifices and "steadfast devotion to duty" in his first speech as British monarch.