King Charles has recorded the lowest favourability rating of his reign, with just 58 per cent of Britons viewing him positively in a new YouGov poll conducted on 22 and 23 October 2026.

The survey, carried out in Great Britain, shows the King's standing has slipped four percentage points from 62 per cent in July. Negative views have risen three points to 34 per cent, matching the highest unfavourable reading recorded during his time on the throne.

Royal commentator Tom Sykes has linked the decline to Prince Harry's return to the UK, although the polling itself does not establish any such connection.

The findings, published by YouGov on 29 October, come four years after Charles succeeded Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September 2022. While the figures indicate a decline in his personal standing, they do not identify what caused the change.

Expert Pins Slide on Harry's Return

Writing in The Royalist, Sykes described the King's latest net favourability rating as a 'devastating nadir'. The survey questioned 2,116 adults aged 18 and over living in Great Britain, producing a net rating of plus 24 for Charles.

That figure represents the difference between the 58 per cent who viewed the King positively and the 34 per cent who held a negative opinion. It does not mean that only 24 per cent of respondents support him.

Sykes considered the King's dip below 60 per cent particularly significant for a British monarch. Although Charles remains more popular than several other senior royals, the latest result marks his lowest positive rating since becoming King.

The commentator offered a direct explanation for the decline.

'The King is paying the price for bringing Harry back,' Sykes wrote in his assessment of the new YouGov figures.

Sykes attributed the King's falling favourability to the Sussexes' return to Britain, although the polling does not establish a causal relationship between the two developments.

The survey measures public attitudes at a particular moment. It does not ask respondents whether Harry's return influenced their opinions of Charles or show that the King's decisions concerning his younger son were responsible for the decline.

Palace Letter and Sussex Status Under Scrutiny

The Sussexes' position within the royal family had already attracted attention in September.

On 7 September, a letter issued by the Lord Chamberlain on the King's instructions reiterated that Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, remained non-working members of the royal family despite their return to Britain.

The correspondence clarified that the couple's charitable activities would continue in a private capacity and that their royal status remained unchanged.

Sykes also criticised the palace's handling of the matter, although the available polling provides no evidence linking the correspondence to Charles's subsequent favourability figures.

The distinction is important. While changes in public opinion can be measured, attributing them to a particular family decision requires additional evidence.

Harry and Meghan Trail King in Public Esteem

The latest figures for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, offer another perspective on the royal family's standing with the British public.

Harry's favourable rating fell four percentage points from July to 29 per cent, while 60 per cent of respondents viewed him negatively.

Meghan recorded a lower positive rating, with 20 per cent expressing a favourable opinion and 68 per cent holding a negative view. Her net favourability stood at minus 48, the lowest recorded for her in YouGov's tracker to date.

Those figures show that the Sussexes remain considerably less popular than the King among respondents. However, they do not establish whether negative opinions of Harry and Meghan have influenced attitudes towards Charles.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, topped the favourability rankings. William received a positive rating of 74 per cent, while Catherine was viewed favourably by 72 per cent.

Their comparatively strong results highlight the differences in public attitudes towards individual members of the royal family, even as Charles faces declining personal favourability.

Queen Camilla's figures were more divided. She received positive views from 42 per cent of respondents, compared with 45 per cent who expressed a negative opinion, leaving her with a net favourability rating of minus three.

Approval of individual royals, however, is not necessarily the same as support for the monarchy itself. Respondents can favour retaining the institution while holding negative views of particular members of the family.

Monarchy Support Holds Firm Despite Slide

Despite the decline in Charles's personal favourability, broader support for the monarchy remains comparatively stable.

YouGov found that 64 per cent of respondents wanted Britain to retain the monarchy, while 25 per cent preferred an elected head of state. Support for keeping the monarchy was unchanged from the previous tracker.

The findings highlight a distinction between public opinion of the King and support for the institution he represents. While Charles has reached his lowest favourability rating since ascending the throne, a clear majority of respondents still favour maintaining the monarchy.