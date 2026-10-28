Prince Harry says he wants to put years of family conflict behind him, but his latest appeal for reconciliation has prompted criticism over whether his public disclosures have made repairing relationships more difficult. News24 host Danica De Giorgio accused the Duke of Sussex of acting entitled, questioning whether he could expect to rebuild trust after discussing private family disagreements in public.

The criticism followed Harry's interview with GQ, published on 20 October 2026, in which he expressed a desire to improve his relationships with King Charles III and Prince William. Although Harry acknowledged the lasting impact of family disagreements, he said reconciliation remained important. His remarks have since reignited debate about accountability, privacy and whether public statements can complicate efforts to resolve personal disputes.

Why Danica De Giorgio Called Prince Harry 'So Entitled'

Speaking to Paula Froelich for Uncensored on Substack, De Giorgio criticised Harry's appeal for reconciliation, arguing that his previous actions had made repairing family relationships more complicated.

'He's so entitled, and he thinks that the world owes him something. He thinks that the monarchy owes him something. And he thinks that it's okay for him to just trash the family, then do an interview claiming he wants reconciliation', she said.

De Giorgio's criticism centres on what she sees as a contradiction between publicly discussing family grievances and subsequently expressing a desire to move forward. However, her remarks represent her assessment of Harry's conduct, rather than independently established evidence about his intentions or the private views of his relatives.

What Prince Harry Said About Reconciliation

Harry's GQ interview was recorded in New York in late September. Asked whether he grieved his complicated relationships with King Charles and Prince William, he replied, 'Yes, of course'.

He described their disputes as a relatable family experience, pointing to fractured relationships between siblings and between parents and children.

'Some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out', Harry said, adding that, amid wider global problems, 'the most important thing is to reconcile'.

His reference to some people not wanting reconciliation prompted speculation about whether he was referring to William. However, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex rejected that interpretation, telling GQ's subsequent coverage that the remark was not intended as a dig at his brother or any other family member.

Money Speculation and Claims About Prince William

Harry's latest comments have also prompted online speculation about whether improved royal relations could benefit his and Meghan Markle's commercial interests.

One commenter speculated about his motive commenting on X (formerly Twitter), 'It's got to be a money game'. However, such reactions are speculation, not evidence that financial considerations are driving Harry's appeal.

Neither his GQ interview nor the reported online comments establish his motives.

Meanwhile, an unnamed palace source claimed William 'doesn't want anything to do with Harry' despite his public plea for a family reconciliation. The report did not constitute a public statement from William, and his private position has not been independently established by that claim.

The controversy comes after years of public disclosures about the family rift, including the Sussexes' 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, their 2022 Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan, and Harry's memoir, Spare, published in 2023. These accounts brought aspects of the family dispute into the public domain, prompting criticism that they could make rebuilding trust more difficult.

For now, Harry has made his position clear: he wants reconciliation. Whether his relatives share the same desire remains uncertain, leaving the prospect of repairing the family rift unresolved.