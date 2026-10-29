Prince William's childhood career ambitions have prompted fresh speculation about whether he ever imagined a life outside the monarchy, after the future king revealed that he once wanted to become a policeman or DJ. Speaking on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, 23 October 2026, the Prince of Wales made the admission during a special episode featuring Cate Blanchett, Robert Irwin and Hannah Waddingham.

Although William discussed his former ambitions humorously, he did not suggest that he had seriously considered abandoning his royal responsibilities. However, an unnamed palace source speaking to RadarOnline.com claimed his remarks offered an insight into the personal sacrifices associated with growing up knowing he would one day become king.

Prince William's Policeman and DJ Dreams Prompt 'Quit Royal Life' Claims

The Palace source suggested William's childhood ambitions reflected a desire to experience a life in which his future was not already determined by his position in the Royal Family.

The tipster claimed that William made the admission light-heartedly, but it may have reflected a deeper desire for independence. Having grown up knowing his future was largely predetermined by his royal position, he may have privately imagined what life would be like beyond the monarchy .

'People laughed when William admitted he wanted to be a DJ, but it actually says quite a lot about the life he might have wanted, and really shows he has spent time secretly wanting to quit royal life,' the source added.

The insider also said that becoming a policeman could have offered William the opportunity to build a career through his own achievements rather than his royal background. The source also suggested his interest in becoming a DJ represented a childhood desire for independence.

However, these interpretations are the source's own and do not establish that William ever seriously considered leaving the monarchy.

What Prince William Revealed About His Alternative Career Plans

During the interview, Graham Norton asked William whether he had ever imagined pursuing a different profession despite being born into the Royal Family. The Prince of Wales said he wanted to be a policeman when he was younger. He admitted he believed he could be a 'good policeman.'

William then explained that his interest in becoming a policeman eventually gave way to an ambition to work in music. The future king started DJing but wasn't satisfied with the trajectory of his musical career.

'And, yeah, being a policeman, I thought was quite cool, and then I went through a phase of wanting to be a DJ – which didn't go very well, and I came up with a name. I was called DJ Xara with an X. It wasn't good', he said.

When Norton asked whether he had ever performed at school parties, William admitted: 'No, I didn't. I never got that good'.

The exchange prompted laughter from the audience, with the prince appearing comfortable discussing ambitions that never developed into professional pursuits.

Prince William Says He Is More Comfortable With His Future Role

William's comments about his childhood ambitions can be considered alongside his earlier reflections on the prospect of becoming king after his father, King Charles III.

In an October 2025 interview with actor Eugene Levy for Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveler, William acknowledged that growing older had helped him feel more at ease with the responsibilities ahead.

The father of three said that as he grew older, he had become more comfortable and confident in that aspect of his life. He explained that he now felt capable of handling challenges, adding that unexpected setbacks no longer overwhelmed him as they once might have.

His comments offer a contrast with remarks he made in a 2016 BBC interview marking Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday. At the time, William said he took his future responsibilities 'very seriously', but stressed that he needed to develop into the role rather than take on its weight too early.

The difference between the two interviews suggests that William has become more comfortable with the prospect of his future responsibilities. While he previously emphasised the importance of having time to grow into the role, he later acknowledged that age and experience had made the prospect less overwhelming.