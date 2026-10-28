Meghan Markle's niece, Noelle Rasmussen, has spoken about the unsettling feelings she experienced during her limited interactions with her grandfather, Thomas Markle Sr, saying she sensed 'something's off' even as a child. Her remarks come as authorities investigate allegations that child sexual abuse images were found at his former home in the Philippines, prompting renewed scrutiny of the claims and the handling of an earlier warning.

In an interview with The Telegraph, published on Tuesday, 27 October 2026, Rasmussen reflected on why she believes her late grandmother, Roslyn Loveless, may have tried to protect her from Thomas. The allegations have also brought renewed attention to Meghan's decision to keep her children, Archie and Lilibet, from having contact with their 82-year-old maternal grandfather.

Why Noelle Rasmussen Says Something Felt Wrong About Thomas Markle

Speaking to The Telegraph five days after the allegations reportedly became public, Rasmussen said she was not entirely surprised by the reports, recalling an instinctive discomfort she had struggled to understand as a child.

'Maybe it was a vibe that I subconsciously got... something's not right about a person, and you don't actively register it. But your body tells you when something's off,' she said.

Rasmussen also expressed concern about the allegations and supported her uncle, Thomas Markle Jr, in reporting his father to the authorities. According to media reports, 'hundreds, if not thousands' of images allegedly depicting child sexual abuse were found at Thomas Sr's former home in the Philippines. The allegations remain under investigation, and Thomas Sr has denied possessing such material.

She also questioned the handling of a letter her grandmother reportedly sent to British police, raising concerns about allegations against Thomas. The Metropolitan Police confirmed on 24 October that it had received a letter in January 2019 containing claims of criminal activity outside the UK. The force said the letter was passed to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but the allegations were not shared with other law enforcement agencies.

Rasmussen criticised the police for failing to pass the letter to the FBI, calling it a serious institutional failure. She said the handling of the matter was 'embarrassing'.

The Metropolitan Police is reviewing its handling of the matter and considering whether a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct is necessary.

Rasmussen also reflected on her grandmother's protective nature, suggesting Loveless may have deliberately shielded her from her grandfather. 'She loved to protect people, and if she loved you, she would go to the ends of the earth to protect you. And so that was more than likely,' she said.

Why Noelle Rasmussen Supports Meghan Markle Keeping Her Children Away

Although Rasmussen has not spoken to Meghan for years, she supports her aunt's decision to keep Archie and Lilibet from having contact with Thomas. 'I support her decision to prevent her kids from seeing him. I wouldn't want my kids around somebody who was being accused of child molestation,' Rasmussen said.

Thomas Sr has never met Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, and their children, Archie and Lilibet. The father and daughter have remained estranged since her marriage to Harry in 2018.

He has made public appeals to reconnect with Meghan, but the Duchess of Sussex has not responded publicly to his calls, prompting criticism from some commentators who believe she should consider reaching out to her father.

What Meghan Markle Said About the Allegations Against Her Father

Meghan previously said she was deeply distressed by the allegations concerning her father and revealed that a letter containing troubling claims about him had been shared with her. She initially referred to the letter as having been sent to the Metropolitan Police in 2018, but the force subsequently confirmed that it had received it in January 2019. A spokesperson for the Sussexes acknowledged that Meghan may have been mistaken about the date.

'I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed,' she said in a statement.

Meghan said she had been assured that the allegations were being investigated. She also explained that her decision to maintain her distance from her father and prevent him from having contact with her children was intended to protect them.

Thomas Sr has denied possessing child sexual abuse images, describing the accusations as 'sick lies' in comments reported by the media.

The case has raised questions about whether relevant information was shared with the appropriate authorities. The FBI has confirmed that it is aware of the allegations and will support Philippine authorities as appropriate, while also investigating any related allegations of violations of US federal law.