King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain's eldest daughter Princess Leonor, celebrated her 15th birthday on Saturday. The heir to the Spanish throne was born on Oct. 31, 2005, at the Ruber International Hospital in Madrid.

Leonor is styled as Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Asturias. The teen is nicknamed Spain's "Disney Princess" for her flowing blonde locks. She will one day make history as the first Queen Regnant since the 19th century. She is fluent in Spanish and English and often seen with her younger sister Infanta Sofia, who was born in 2007.

Princess Leonor accompanies her parents King Felipe and Queen Letizia on their official engagements and has taken up more royal duties of late, People reports. She first addressed the public at an event celebrating the 40th anniversary of Spain's constitution at the Instituto Cervantes in Madridin 2018. That year the same day, the royal turned 13.

In November 2019, the heir apparent delivered a speech at the Princess of Girona Foundation awards in Barcelona. It was the time when anti-royal street protests were happening in the country aimed at her father, King Felipe. Her family was by her side showing their support to her at the event.

The Spanish royal family released several new official portraits of Leonor and Sofia, alongside Felipe and Letizia in February. These were the first official photos to be released since 2010.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has hit Spain hard, the royal family has stepped up to support the country. Leonor has been constantly at her parents side, visiting areas of widespread shutdowns and speaking to locals. Last week Spain became the first western European country to record more than one million coronavirus cases.

Both the royal siblings Leonor and Sofia had to quarantine after a classmate at the former's school tested positive for Covid-19 in September. However, when they were tested twice, their results were negative.