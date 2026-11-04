Travis Kelce blamed himself for a crucial mistake in the Kansas City Chiefs' 28–24 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, 1 November 2026, as his team suffered another late collapse. On the same day, Taylor Swift appeared at a New York screening to bolster her awards campaign for a Toy Story 5 song she hopes will secure a 2027 Oscar nomination.

Kansas City were penalised 11 times for 105 yards in Denver. A late false start by right tackle Jaylon Moore wiped out an apparent winning touchdown, with Kelce having been flagged for a separate infringement earlier.

Swift, meanwhile, attended an event at Disney's Manhattan headquarters to promote 'I Knew It, I Knew You', her Best Original Song contender.

The contrast left the couple in markedly different situations. Kelce faced questions over discipline in the wake of another damaging defeat, while Swift worked the room with industry figures as the Academy's next voting stages approach.

Kelce Owns up After Chiefs' Discipline Falls Apart

'It's frustrating,' Kelce told reporters after the match, according to The Athletic. 'I've got to be better for my teammates.'

The tight end was referring to procedural errors across the Chiefs' recent three games, including Denver. He had committed a false start himself, part of a run of pre-snap mistakes that clearly troubled him.

'I'm one of them,' he said when discussing players who needed to correct their errors. His response was direct after a defeat in which the final seconds offered plenty of competing explanations.

Kansas City had led by 11 points during the fourth quarter before Denver recovered. Yet the Chiefs still managed to reach the Broncos' one-yard line, trailing 28–24 with seconds remaining.

On fourth-and-goal, Patrick Mahomes appeared to find wide receiver Rashee Rice in the end zone. Officials had already whistled the play dead because Moore moved before the snap, meaning the apparent touchdown could not count.

The five-yard penalty pushed Kansas City back to the six-yard line. On the next attempt, Mahomes was sacked, ending the contest and preserving Denver's victory.

Moore accepted responsibility for the infringement. Chiefs coach Andy Reid, however, questioned the decision, saying he had seen Moore move his head but had not seen a false start.

That disagreement does not change who drew the flag. Kelce's earlier false start was a separate incident, and his criticism concerned the team's recurring discipline problems, including his own.

The defeat also involved other errors. As Associated Press reported, kicker Harrison Butker missed a field goal, while Kansas City's defence conceded important late drives. Blaming a single player would leave out too much of the match. The Chiefs will next host the New York Jets on Sunday, 8 November, needing to address the mistakes that have troubled their recent performances.

Swift Works the Room in High-Stakes Oscar Push

Across the country, Swift joined Toy Story 5 director Andrew Stanton for a screening and question-and-answer session at Disney's New York headquarters on 1 November.

Christopher Rosen of The Ankler attended and reported that Swift remained afterwards to meet more than 200 guests. The gathering included members of industry guilds and critics' groups, rather than a conventional concert audience.

Rosen described the singer signing autographs, taking photographs and spending time speaking to guests. He attended with his daughter and reported that Swift knelt to talk to the child at eye level.

There was professional substance behind the friendly encounters. Disney confirms that Swift wrote and produced 'I Knew It, I Knew You' with Jack Antonoff for the Pixar film.

During the discussion, Swift spoke about their shared admiration for Toy Story composer Randy Newman and the ways his music influenced their approach. She also described the song's connection to Jessie, a character central to the film.

According to Page Six, Swift shared a lighter story about imitating Napoleon Dynamite characters with longtime friend Abigail Anderson. Their husbands, she joked, 'have to put up with' the tradition. Page Six also reported that New York writer Michael Musto praised Swift after meeting her. He described her as 'sweeter than shoofly pie' in an Instagram post cited by the outlet.

A warm reception at one screening does not amount to an Academy endorsement. Swift is campaigning for Best Original Song consideration, and there is no confirmed nomination yet.

The Academy's published timetable places the Oscar shortlists on 15 December 2026 and nominations on 21 January 2027. The 99th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for 14 March 2027.