Megyn Kelly has publicly claimed that the alleged fetish scandal involving Kristi Noem's husband, Bryon Noem, was already known inside political circles and may even have been an 'open secret' in the White House.

Speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show this week, Kelly said she did not believe President Donald Trump could have been unaware of the rumours.

The alleged private messages and photos leaked involve Bryon Noem and fetish content linked to so-called 'bimbofication'.

An 'Open Secret' in White House?

Kelly's most striking claim was not about the alleged fetish itself, but about who may have already known. Referring to follow-up reporting, she said the matter was supposedly 'an open secret' inside the White House.

She then went a step further by directly bringing Trump into it.

'They don't name Trump as knowing, but there's no way he didn't know. If it was in the White House, he knew,' Kelly said during the segment, arguing that Trump is known for paying close attention to internal gossip and personal drama.

Read more SNL Parodies Leaked Photos of Kristi Noem's Husband With Uneven Inflatable Breasts SNL Parodies Leaked Photos of Kristi Noem's Husband With Uneven Inflatable Breasts

Kelly also questioned whether Kristi Noem herself could really have been blindsided by the revelations. In the same discussion, she suggested it was hard to believe someone operating at such a senior level in government would have had no idea what was happening in her own household.

That remains her opinion, not a proven fact, but it was clearly meant to challenge the public message coming from Noem's camp that she was reportedly blindsided.

A Possible Blackmail Material

For experts, what makes the scandal serious is that if someone close to a powerful government official is hiding something personal, other people could use that secret against them.

That is why some people are talking about it as a possible security problem. The concern is not simply what Bryon Noem was allegedly doing in private, but whether it was something he wanted to keep hidden. If a secret can embarrass someone or ruin their life, it can also make them easier to pressure, threaten, or blackmail.

Kelly made essentially the same argument in more blunt language. She said a spouse of a senior homeland security official with a 'massive secret' could, in theory, become a blackmail target. She even suggested hostile foreign actors might already have known if the material was circulating online or being discussed privately.

That does not mean any such blackmail happened. At this stage, there is no public evidence showing that it did. But Kelly's framing matters because it could explain why no one within Noem's political circles hinted at it.

It is also why this story has landed awkwardly for Republicans. Kristi Noem has built much of her political image around toughness, discipline, and conservative family values. That image was already under strain before Kelly's comments. Her remarks have only made the scrutiny sharper, especially because they came from a prominent conservative voice.

Noem and Trump's Reaction

Kristi Noem has said she was 'devastated' and taken by surprise by the reports about her husband's private behaviour. Her representatives said the family was 'blindsided by this,' and asked for privacy and prayers at the time.

Noem herself has not made a long public statement about the matter, and there's no detailed direct quote from her beyond her camp's statement through spokespeople.

President Donald Trump has also commented, saying he felt 'badly for the family' and that he had not seen anything himself, claiming he didn't know about the allegations.