Melania Trump is to be given access to a £56 million private jet first leased by ousted Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem, with the Trump administration deciding this week to keep the contentious aircraft and make it available to the first lady and a small circle of Cabinet officials, according to US media reports.

The move means Melania Trump, who has rarely travelled as extensively as her husband, will now be able to use one of the most luxurious planes in the federal fleet.

Kristi Noem, forced out of her role at the Department of Homeland Security last month had arranged for the US government to lease the jet and was reportedly planning to purchase it outright. Homeland Security officials had assumed that plan would be scrapped once she left office.

Instead, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal, the Trump White House has opted to press ahead, formalising the acquisition and quietly reallocating its use to the first lady and 'select' senior officials.

Melania Trump Steps Into Kristi Noem's High-Flying Legacy

The jet at the centre of the row, initially secured during Noem's tenure, is valued at around $70 million, or roughly £56 million at current exchange rates. It is a long-range aircraft, substantially more opulent than standard government planes and reportedly fitted out more like a flying penthouse than a workhorse state jet.

According to details given to the Wall Street Journal by administration officials, the cabin includes a queen-size bed, shower facilities, a full kitchen, a bar and four televisions.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stressed the aircraft's operational justification, saying, 'ICE purchased this plane before Secretary [of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin] was confirmed. This aircraft will be available to Cabinet members who need secure command and control and rapid long-range mobility.'

That technical rationale sits uneasily alongside the political symbolism. Kristi Noem's exit was followed almost immediately by doubts inside the Department of Homeland Security over the wisdom of locking in such a costly purchase. Some officials expected the deal to be unwound. Instead, the White House has embraced it and effectively upgraded its status by placing it in the orbit of Melania Trump.

Officials have not clarified whether the first lady will be the primary user of the jet or simply one of several principals with access. Nor is it clear which Cabinet secretaries will be entitled to fly on it, how flight hours will be allocated, or what additional security and maintenance costs will flow from its continued use.

None of those operational details has been publicly confirmed, so the precise scope of the plane's new role remains uncertain and should be treated with caution.

Read more Melania Trump Fires Back At Claim She Married Donald 'Because He's Rich' Melania Trump Fires Back At Claim She Married Donald 'Because He's Rich'

A More Assertive Melania Trump, With Kristi Noem's Jet As Backdrop

Melania Trump, once caricatured as a reluctant political spouse, has been edging towards a more assertive position inside Donald Trump's second-term orbit.

Sources cited by CNN last year described the pair as in 'constant communication' throughout the day, with Donald Trump actively seeking his wife's counsel.

One person familiar with their relationship told the network, 'I think that a lot of people underestimate how normal of a couple they are.... He listens to her and seeks her counsel. She only wades in when she really will go to the paint on something and she really cares about kids.'

Her most visible intervention came during Trump's so‑called 'peace summit' with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska last year. Although Melania Trump did not dominate the stage, she managed to imprint herself on proceedings with a highly personal appeal to Putin over the war in Ukraine.

In an emotional letter, she urged him to consider the impact of the conflict on children, writing that he had the power to 'singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter.' Trump is reported to have hand-delivered the letter to the Russian leader before their formal meetings.

Set against that backdrop, the reassignment of Kristi Noem's £56 million jet to the first lady's office reads less like a casual perk and more like quiet infrastructure for a woman who intends to be taken seriously.

Critics inside the bureaucracy, who expected the purchase to die with Noem's departure, are likely to see the move as indulgent at best.

The administration, however, appears to be betting that the controversy will be short-lived, absorbed into the rolling noise around Trump's Washington.