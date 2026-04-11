Kristi Noem's husband, Bryon Noem, has continued to make headlines after another woman came forward to detail their correspondence involving his interest in bimbofication and professional dominance. Bryon and professional dominatrix Shy Sotomayor's secret online relationship ran for over nine years before she decided to end it, in part due to her open contempt for his wife, who served as US Secretary of Homeland Security until her dismissal in March 2026.

The latest revelations expose the friction between Bryon's domestic loyalty and his submission to a woman who holds Kristi in open contempt. Despite her criticisms, Bryon defended his wife during their exchanges, telling Sotomayor that Kristi is a 'good person.'

Bryon Noem Confronts Dominatrix Over Attacks on His Wife

Recent correspondence obtained by the Daily Mail reveals a tug-of-war between Bryon Noem and Sotomayor. Despite the thousands of pounds Bryon allegedly paid her, he found himself defending his wife during their role-playing sessions. 'I do like my wife, and I know you don't,' he wrote, prompting a sharp rebuttal from Sotomayor, who claimed Kristi was not very likable.

'To be honest. She's not [very] likable. There's no female compared to me. Especially your wife,' she wrote. 'True,' Bryon replied.

As their exchange continued, Sotomayor asked Bryon: 'Don't you think, after everything she's done, she deserves this?' Bryon was confused and asked what she meant. Sotomayor told him that he was 'worshipping a woman who deserves it' instead of being loyal to Kristi.

'I don't know what to say to that. She's a good person. You are amazing, though,' Bryon responded.

Read more I Want To Be Your Slave': Kristi Noem's Husband Paid $250 Monthly To Chat With 38N Busty Model I Want To Be Your Slave': Kristi Noem's Husband Paid $250 Monthly To Chat With 38N Busty Model

Sotomayor questioned his assessment of Kristi's character. He told her not to believe whatever she saw in the news. When she raised Kristi's account of killing the family dog in her memoir, he replied: 'So stupid people talk about that. So stupid,' before suggesting they 'talk about something else.'

By late March, the relationship began to fray under the weight of Bryon's emotional demands. Their final exchange occurred on 22 March, when Sotomayor refused a late-night phone call, citing a need to set boundaries. She later admitted she felt overwhelmed by his 'unhealthy neediness.'

'I needed to set some boundaries and just take care of myself,' she explained. 'I've had moments when I'm wondering how did this become my life. I just never thought I would be the mistress to ICE.'

Husband: Bryon Noem paid tens of thousands to an obese tattooed dominatrix and wanted to be her trans bimbo slut- he said he loved her and insulted his wife to her.



Wife: wow, that’s terrible



Husband: I’ve been having normal sex with our neighbor for about three months



Wife:… https://t.co/H5eRWTH1Lc — Diana S. Fleischman (@sentientist) April 10, 2026

Financial Extravagance and Allegations of Secret Relationships

The financial scale of Bryon's secret life reportedly extends beyond his sessions with Sotomayor. He has been linked to Nicole Raccagno, a woman he is accused of funding financially, according to prior reporting. Reports indicate that substantial sums were diverted to support her, further straining the family's finances. In November alone, he reportedly spent £5,600 ($7,600) in a single month on Sotomayor.

Sources suggest Bryon may have spent upwards of $30,000 (approximately £22,400) on various online personalities combined. This OnlyFans scandal, combined with his cross-dressing controversy, has painted a picture of a man leading a double life that was as expensive as it was secretive.

The Secret Life of a Wannabe Bimbo and the Fallout for Kristi Noem

The scandal first erupted when Bryon Noem made global headlines for his involvement in cross-dressing and the 'bimbofication' subculture. Reports suggest he spent significant time and resources pursuing a transition into a 'bimbo' persona, a revelation that allegedly blindsided his wife. This secret life was maintained through private digital channels while Kristi served in the Cabinet, creating a stark contrast between their public conservative image and their private reality.

Kristi Noem was fired from her Cabinet position by Donald Trump on 5 March. The scandal has since transformed Bryon from a quiet, supportive spouse into a central figure in a tabloid story that shows no sign of abating.

Kristi Noem has not publicly commented on the latest correspondence. Bryon Noem has not responded to media requests. The Daily Mail published the full exchange on 10 April 2026.